10 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

Welcome to the new weekend, Glasgow. Here’s our pick of what’s on in the city, from Saturday 28 - Sunday 29, August.

Daniel Sloss: HUBRIS

SEC Armadillo, G3 8YW / Saturday, 28 August 2021 / From 3:30pm - 7:30pm / Tickets available on Ticket Master from £27.75

Why should you go: Scotland’s international comedy star, comes to the SEC Armadillo. The incredible ‘X’ tour sold out across 40 countries, with 300 shows including over 30 European countries UK and U.S.

The Saturday Show

The Stand, 333 Woodlands Rd, G3 6NG / Saturday, 28 August 2021 / From 7:30pm onwards / Tickets available from £15 / (Minimum age 18+)

Why should you go: The Stand’s Saturday Show has sold out every week for the past five years by bringing in five different acts, the best comperes and wonderful headliners from the UK and abroad.

Pie & Brew Live Music

129 Bath St, G2 2SZ / Saturday, 28 August 2021 / From 8:00pm - 11:30pm / (Minimum age 18+)

Why should you go: Live bands from some of the finest talent on the Glaswegian music scene and a DJ.

1994 We Will Rave Again

The Classic Grand, 18 Jamaica St, G1 4QD / Saturday 28 August / From 8:00pm - 3am / Tickets available on Skiddle from £27.75 / (Minimum age 18+)

Why should you go: 1994 nights are known for their amazing Oldskool atmosphere which is the closest you will experience to back in the day.

Bingo Loco Glasgow

24 Glassford St, G1 1UL / Saturday 28 August 2021 / From 7:00pm - 10pm / Tickets available on bingo-loco.com

Why should you go: A night of Bingo madness featuring hilarious hosts, DJs, Dance offs, Lip sync battles and incredible prizes to be won from international holidays to lawmowers.

Comedy at the Crow

118 Kirkintilloch Rd, Bishopbriggs, G64 2AB / Saturday 28 August 2021 / From 7:00pm onwards / Tickets available on See Tickets from £11.00

Why should you go: Multi award winning Comedian Des mclean hosts a night of top Comedy at The Crow in Bishopbriggs.

Dead Pony

King Tut's, 272a St Vincent Street, G2 5RL / Saturday 28 August 2021 / From 8:30pm onwards / Tickets available on Live Nation / (Minimum age 18+)

Why should you go: Youthful post-punk band Dead Pony released their first single in the midst of the pandemic. Enjoy it live this weekend.

Black Star Jackals

Nice n' Sleazy, 421 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LG / Saturday 28 August 2021/ From 7:00pm onwards / Tickets available on Song Kick / (Minimum age 18+)

Why should you go: A 4 piece rock and indie pop band from Glasgow, Kieran McFarlane (Lead Vocal & Guitar), Steve Rattigan (Drums), Steven Joseph (Lead Guitar), Max Lamprecht (Bass).

Space

The Garage, 490 Sauchiehall St, G2 3LW / Sunday 29 August 2021 / From 7:00pm - 11pm / Ticketsavailable on Ticket Master from £19.69

Why should you go: Indie-rock outfit from Liverpool who have hit the charts in the mid-90s with the quirky ‘Female of the Species’ and ‘The Ballad of Tom Jones’.

Sunday Sessions: Sunday Roast and Live Piano

Browns Brasserie, 1 George Square, G2 1DY / Sunday 29 August 2021 / From 12:00pm - 7pm / Tickets available on Design My Night from £11.95-£14.95