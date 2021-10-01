10 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

Plenty is happening in Glasgow this weekend. Here’s our pick of the top events from Friday 1 to Sunday, 3 October.

The event will be held at the Riverside Museum.

Big Kid Circus

Ringmaster Laszlo, Crazy Clown George and a host of aerial acts and acrobats wrap up the show in Glasgow this weekend.

When? Friday, 1 - Sunday, 3 October.

Where? Alexandra Park.

What to expect: Expect to be kept on the edge of your seat with the BMX globe of death, aerial straps, contortion and a lot more.

How much are tickets? Tickets are £7.99 for kids and £9.99 for adults and can be bought here .

Glasgow Cocktail Week

This weekend sees Glasgow Cocktail Week wrap up for another year on Sunday 3 October.

When? Friday, 1 October - Sunday, 3 October.

Where? Various bars across the city.

What to expect: Don’t miss a fun-filled gin session against a backdrop of live jazz and the best of Scottish seafood on Sunday at The Finnieston, 1125 Argyle Street.

How much are tickets? They start from £5 and can be purchased here .

Step inside Driver’s Cab from ‘Train of the Future’

Get the chance to step into a life-size replica driver’s cab of the new Nova 2 train by FirstGroup TransPennine Express.

When? Friday, 1 - Sunday, 3 October.

Where? Riverside Museum.

What to expect: The child-friendly interactive display is based on the state-of-the-art train which was recently introduced between Scotland and Northern England.

How much are tickets? Free to attend.

World Famous Elvis Show 2021

World-renowned Elvis performer Chris Connor takes centre stage in this theatre production recreating two popular concerts by the king of rock and roll.

When? Friday, 1 October.

Where? Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

What to expect: All of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits in a show that was voted by the first-ever worldwide Elvis Presley fan poll as ‘the greatest Elvis tribute in the world’.

How much are tickets? Tickets start from £28.50 and can be bought here .

Craig Hill: Pumped!

Get the weekend off to a roaring start and join the cheeky Scots comedian for a night of pure and unadulterated comedy.

When? Friday, 1 October.

Where? The Pavilion Theatre.

What to expect: If you’re a fan or just discovered Craig, get set for a night of irreverent and uproarious live comedy.

How much are tickets? Starting from £18.50, tickets can be bought here .

Erasure

Award-winning duo Vince Clarke and Andy Bell take audiences back to their influential and chart-topping pop anthems stretching back to the ‘80s.

When? Friday, 1 and Saturday, 2 October.

Where? SEC Armadillo.

What to expect: Get ready for a night filled with hits, including ‘A Little Respect’, ‘Sometimes’, ‘Victim of Love’, ‘Ship of Fool’ and more. There’s an extra date on Monday, 4 October if you can’t make it this weekend.

How much are tickets? Starting from £51.10, tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

A Play, A Pie and A Pint

After being forced to take a long break, A Play, a Pie and a Pint has welcomed audiences back this autumn with a full season of 12 productions. This weekend, A New Life by Andy McGregor wraps up.

When? Friday, 1 and Saturday, 2 October.

Where? Òran Mór.

What to expect: A heart-felt, surreal and truthful musical comedy telling the story of a couple unexpectedly finding out they have a baby on the way.

How much are tickets? From £15, tickets include a drink and a pie of your choice. Book here .

The Greatest Hits of Motown - How Sweet It Is

Now in its 18th year, take a trip down memory lane with some of Motown’s greatest songs.

When? Sunday, 3 October.

Where? King’s Theatre.

What to expect: Songs and slick choreography from singers paying tribute to The Temptations, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five and more.

How much are tickets? Tickets start at £26.90 and can be bought here .

Dance International Glasgow

A packed dance programme takes over the city’s streets, galleries, art spaces and parks.

When? Friday, 1 - Sunday, 3 October

Where? Tramway/City-wide

What to expect: Contemporary dance performances, installations and participatory arts opportunities.

How much are tickets? Various ticket options are available here .

Drag Brunch

Bring your weekend to a close with a feel-good brunch with your mates.

When? Sunday, 3 October.

Where? Moskito.

What to expect: Drag show, a brunch main, two Glaswegin cocktails, pastries, fruit, prizes and competitions.