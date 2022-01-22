19 Munro walks within an hour-and-a-half of Glasgow

With the longer days of spring still a distant dream hillwalkers are always on the look out for shorter days on the hill and ideally as little time as possible on the road.
Using Google Maps we’ve found every Munro walk within an hour-and-a-half’s drive of Glasgow Queen Street train station.
Note: if climbing when snow is lying you will require an ice axe and crampons, as well as the knowledge to use them properly
Beinn Narnain and Beinn Ìme
Start point: Succoth Car Park
Time from Glasgow to start point: 59 minutes
Most who park up at Succoth make a beeline for The Cobbler, arguably Scotland’s most famous Corbett.
However with the start point under an hours drive from Glasgow we recommend tackling Corbett’s two higher neighbours, or, if you’re feeling up to it, stitching the two routes together and climbing all three hills.
Ben Vane
Start point: Inveruglas visitor centre
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 1 minute
At 930m Ben Vane is only just a Munro, but that doesn’t make a hike up this hill any less of a challenge.
Views of famous Ben Lomond from this Munro’s peak are typically spectacular.
Ben Vorlich
Start point: Inveruglas visitor centre
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 1 minute
Also starting from Inveruglas visitor centre, Ben Vorlich is another cracker which reigns over Loch Lomond.
From the mountain’s summit it is almost possible to see Loch Lomond in its entirety.
Beinn Chabhair
Start point: Inverarnan
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 12 minutes
With its boggy surroundings and steep initial climb you will want to be on top of your game when climbing this peak.
Whether you climb is a struggle or a breeze you can celebrate at the end with a pint at the famed Drovers Inn.
Ben Lomond
Start point: Rowardennan
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 13 minutes
Scotland’s most popular Munro is just a short drive from Glasgow - aren’t we lucky?
To enjoy the best of this mountain either descend or ascend via the Ptarmigan Ridge which is more rugged than the busier mountain path.
Ben Chonzie
Start point: Glen Lednock
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 14 minutes
We’d be lying if we described Ben Chonzie was a spectacular peak, but the hill is one of the easiest to climb out of Scotland’s Munros.
Mountain hares are often spotted on this mountain so keep your eyes peeled for the mountains dwellers.
Beinn Bhuidhe
Start point: Head of Loch Fyne
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 19 minutes
The long walk-in to the foot of this hill makes for a truly epic day out.
Make the most of the short drive from Glasgow and set off early to ensure you have plenty of daylight when tackling the mighty hill
An Caisteal and Beinn a’Chròin
Start point: Layby 4km south of Crianlarich
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 19 minutes
Two of the southern Highlands finest hills, these two peaks command views as far as Ben Nevis.
If you’re feeling up to it a minor scramble can be enjoyed on the second of the two Munros though this can be easily avoided.
Ben Vorlich and Stùc a’ Chròin
Start point: Ardvorlich
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 22 minutes
Loch Earn’s two Munro’s are an odd couple.
While the climb up Ben Vorlich is leisurely but challenging, the scramble up Stuc a Chroin is often hair-raising.
Ben Challum
Start Point: Kirkton Farm on A82
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 25 minutes
Those looking for a taster of the West Highland Way can climb this peak which briefly follows the epic trail.
Ben Challum lacks character when compared to some of its neighbours but still makes for a pleasant day’s hiking, particularly when assaulted from Glen Lochay.
Ben More and Stob Binnein
Start point: Ben more Farm
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 26 minutes
Dominating views on the drive south from Crianlarich, these twos are often unrelentingly steep so brace yourself for kneeache on the descent.
The views of Stob Binnein from Ben More are arguably the finest of the day.
Ben Oss and Ben Dubhcraig
Start point: Dalrigh
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 27 minutes
The start point of this hike was once the site of a famous battle between Robert the Bruce and the McDougall clan.
Thankfully the hills are rather more peaceful today. Save time to marvel at the peak of neighbouring Ben Lui from Ben Oss.
Meall Glas and Sgiath Chuil
Start point: Auchessan track
Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 29 minutes
Requiring a ten mile walk, these peaks are not easily claimed by Munro baggers.
Those who do summit the peaks will be rewarded with gorgeous views of the Lawers range.