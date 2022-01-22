19 Munro walks within an hour-and-a-half of Glasgow

Scotland is home to 282 peaks over 3,000 feet - and 19 of them are just under 90 minutes from its biggest city.

With the longer days of spring still a distant dream hillwalkers are always on the look out for shorter days on the hill and ideally as little time as possible on the road.

Using Google Maps we’ve found every Munro walk within an hour-and-a-half’s drive of Glasgow Queen Street train station.

Note: if climbing when snow is lying you will require an ice axe and crampons, as well as the knowledge to use them properly

Beinn Narnain and Beinn Ìme

Start point: Succoth Car Park

Time from Glasgow to start point: 59 minutes

Most who park up at Succoth make a beeline for The Cobbler, arguably Scotland’s most famous Corbett.

However with the start point under an hours drive from Glasgow we recommend tackling Corbett’s two higher neighbours, or, if you’re feeling up to it, stitching the two routes together and climbing all three hills.

Ben Vane

Start point: Inveruglas visitor centre

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 1 minute

At 930m Ben Vane is only just a Munro, but that doesn’t make a hike up this hill any less of a challenge.

Views of famous Ben Lomond from this Munro’s peak are typically spectacular.

Ben Vorlich

Start point: Inveruglas visitor centre

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 1 minute

Also starting from Inveruglas visitor centre, Ben Vorlich is another cracker which reigns over Loch Lomond.

From the mountain’s summit it is almost possible to see Loch Lomond in its entirety.

Beinn Chabhair

Start point: Inverarnan

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 12 minutes

With its boggy surroundings and steep initial climb you will want to be on top of your game when climbing this peak.

Whether you climb is a struggle or a breeze you can celebrate at the end with a pint at the famed Drovers Inn.

Ben Lomond

Start point: Rowardennan

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 13 minutes

Scotland’s most popular Munro is just a short drive from Glasgow - aren’t we lucky?

To enjoy the best of this mountain either descend or ascend via the Ptarmigan Ridge which is more rugged than the busier mountain path.

Ben Chonzie

Start point: Glen Lednock

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 14 minutes

We’d be lying if we described Ben Chonzie was a spectacular peak, but the hill is one of the easiest to climb out of Scotland’s Munros.

Mountain hares are often spotted on this mountain so keep your eyes peeled for the mountains dwellers.

Beinn Bhuidhe

Start point: Head of Loch Fyne

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 19 minutes

The long walk-in to the foot of this hill makes for a truly epic day out.

Make the most of the short drive from Glasgow and set off early to ensure you have plenty of daylight when tackling the mighty hill

An Caisteal and Beinn a’Chròin

Start point: Layby 4km south of Crianlarich

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 19 minutes

Two of the southern Highlands finest hills, these two peaks command views as far as Ben Nevis.

If you’re feeling up to it a minor scramble can be enjoyed on the second of the two Munros though this can be easily avoided.

Ben Vorlich and Stùc a’ Chròin

Start point: Ardvorlich

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 22 minutes

Loch Earn’s two Munro’s are an odd couple.

While the climb up Ben Vorlich is leisurely but challenging, the scramble up Stuc a Chroin is often hair-raising.

Ben Challum

Start Point: Kirkton Farm on A82

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 25 minutes

Those looking for a taster of the West Highland Way can climb this peak which briefly follows the epic trail.

Ben Challum lacks character when compared to some of its neighbours but still makes for a pleasant day’s hiking, particularly when assaulted from Glen Lochay.

Ben More and Stob Binnein

Start point: Ben more Farm

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 26 minutes

Dominating views on the drive south from Crianlarich, these twos are often unrelentingly steep so brace yourself for kneeache on the descent.

The views of Stob Binnein from Ben More are arguably the finest of the day.

Ben Oss and Ben Dubhcraig

Start point: Dalrigh

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 27 minutes

The start point of this hike was once the site of a famous battle between Robert the Bruce and the McDougall clan.

Thankfully the hills are rather more peaceful today. Save time to marvel at the peak of neighbouring Ben Lui from Ben Oss.

Meall Glas and Sgiath Chuil

Start point: Auchessan track

Time from Glasgow to start point: 1 hour 29 minutes

Requiring a ten mile walk, these peaks are not easily claimed by Munro baggers.