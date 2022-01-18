You don’t need to venture far from Glasgow to enjoy an adventurous hike

Dust off your walking boots and embark on one of these epic but accessible treks around Glasgow.

Ladymuir and Locherwood

Located between Lochwinnoch and Kilmacolm the Ladymuir Forest is a dense plantation of mature Sitka Spruce trees.

The Locherwood Loop offers adventurers an opportunity to spy wildlife including roe deer, while the route serves as a wonderful vantage point to view the towering Arrochar Alps.

Lochgoin

Marvel at Europe’s largest onshore windfarm with this wonderful circular route round Lochgoin Reservoir.

Consisting of well constructed gravel and asphalt tracks the route can also be tackled by mountain bikers.

Croy Hill

Witness the meeting of nature and history with this route which takes in two Roman hill forts linked by the ancient Antonine Wall.

Ruins of a bath house and a village settlement can be found on the trail which starts at the Auchinstarry Marina in Kilsyth

Campsie Glen

A favourite with families, Campsie Glen is a wonderful spot for a leisurely stroll and a picnic.

Consider concluding your walk with a peak inside St Machan’s Church which was founded in the sixth century.

The Whangie

This absurd but beautiful natural structure in the Kilpatrick hills is a must-visit for Glasgow hikers.

The natural rock formation would have formed during an ice age, when a glacier caused the crag to open resulting in the corridor-like chasm.

Loudoun Hill

The site of one of Robert the Bruce’s most famous victory, Loudoun Hill is now home to a steel sculpture known as the Spirit of Scotland.

History aside the volcanic plug is a marvel in its own right and conveniently located just off the A71 in East Ayrshire.

The Falls of Clyde

This six mile circuit takes in the New Lanark World Heritage Site as well as the magnificent Corra Linn waterfall.

The worker village was built in 1785 and at its peak was home to 1000 residents who harnessed the power of the River Clyde.