5 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

The weekend is once again upon us, and there’s lots to do in Glasgow.

If you’re not sure what to do this weekend, here’s our pick of art, live music and free events.

Visit Cathcart cemetery

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s happening? Friends of Cathcart Cemetery are hosting a tour of the late Victorian Garden Cemetery on Saturday 21 August.

What to expect: On the tour, visitors will find out more about how the cemetery was created, visit graves of notable people and find out how to help the cemetery thrive.

Meeting place: Outside the Gatehouse, 100 Brenfield Road, G44 3JW.

How much? £5 plus 60p booking fee, find out more here .

See John Rush and special guests live

What’s happening? This live show, taking place at Saint Luke’s on Friday 20 August, was rescheduled from October 2020 and sees John Rush play songs from his debut album.

What to expect:John and Special Guests will take to the stage in Saint Luke’s in the East End to play an intimate, seated gig.

How much? Tickets are £11.25 and available here .

Take in the France-Lise McGurn: Aloud exhibition

What’s happening? This newly commissioned installation showcases France-Lise McGurn’s own experience of the famous Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Where and when? From 11am-6pm at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August.

How much? Free but access to the gallery can be booked online .

Dance the night away at Prince’s Purple Disco Live at BAaD

What’s happening? Enjoy a night a Prince tunes with the ‘world’s number one tribute to Prince.’

What to expect: Mark Anthony as Prince, singing classic songs such as Raspberry Beret, Kiss and When Doves Cry alongside a live band in the BAaD outdoor/indoor complex

How much? Tickets are £25 and available here .

Discover Mandy Barker: Our Plastic Ocean

What’s happening? It’s a hot topic just now, and this photography series sheds light on the legacy of plastic pollution in our oceans.

When? Sunday 22 August, from 12-5pm at Street Level Photoworks, 103 Trongate

Glasgow G1 5HD.