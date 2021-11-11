5 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

Here are our top picks for this weekend, from Friday, 12 November - Sunday, 14 November 2021

Meet Ai Weiwei

Where: Waterstones, 153-157 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3EW

When: Saturday, 13 November from 1pm

Why should you go: One of the world’s most renowned artists and activists, Ai Weiwei is signing copies of his much anticipated memoir 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows.

Ai Weiwei’s sculptures and installations have been viewed by millions around the globe, and his architectural achievements include helping to design the iconic Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing. His political activism has long made him a target of the Chinese authorities, which culminated in months of secret detention without charge in 2011.

How to book tickets: Admission is £25 which includes you copy of 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows. Book here.

Makers Fair

Where: Art Space G41, 24 Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow G41 3NN

When: Saturday, 13 November - Sunday, 14 November, from 10am to 6pm

Why should you go: Local artists from Glasgow’s southside will be offering a plethora of wintry crafts and gifts in the build up to the festive season, starting this weekend.

Expect stunning jewellery, pretty crocheted goods, sweet-smelling candles and more.

How to book tickets: Entry is free

The Great Western Festival

Where: Multiple venues across the West End

When: Saturday, 13 November - 12pm to 7pm

Why should you go: An exciting new multi-venue music and arts festival taking place across Glasgow’s West End. Acts featured include Anna Meredith, Arab Strap, Willy Mason and Ninth Wave.

How to book tickets: Full festival access costs £33.75. Buy here.

Autumn Wreath Workshop

Where: House For An Art Lover, Bellahouston Park, 10 Dumbreck Rd, Glasgow G41 5BW

When: Sunday, 14 November, 2pm

Why should you go: Marie from Ollie & Ivy Flowers leads this masterclass in autumnal dried wreath making. Participants will make their own wreath, learning the art of working with dried flowers, discovering how to select stems for their texture, colour and shape, using rhythm and pattern.

How to book tickets: Class tickets cost £65. Buy here.

Remembrance Sunday Glasgow

Where: George Square, Glasgow G2 1DU

When: Sunday, 14 November, 10.30am

Why should you go: pay your respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the two World Wars and later conflicts. The ceremony at the cenotaph will be led by Lord Provost Philip Braat, in his role as Lord Lieutenant and Rev Mark E. Johnstone, Minister of Glasgow Cathedral will lead prayers.

A two minute silence will be held at 11am.