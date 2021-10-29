Beatson Cancer Charity rugby event to feature Craig Chalmers

Beatson Cancer Charity is hosting a rugby lunch to raise vital funds which will help cancer patients through their journey at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Former Scotland international Craig Chalmers is taking part in the event.

What is the Beatson Cancer Charity fundraiser?

‘Scrum Down For Lunch’ will include a three-course meal and a drink on arrival, on the eve of Scotland’s autumn test match against South Africa.

The event will be hosted by Brian Donald, and Scotland International and British and Irish Lion, Craig Chalmers, will be there to preview the match and relive takes of the past.

Craig Chalmers said: “I am delighted to have been asked to be a guest speaker at this event.

“The team at Beatson Cancer Charity do a fantastic job, and I am honoured to be attending their first ever rugby lunch.

“What better way to spend the day before the match against South Africa - I hope lots of rugby fans will get involved to help raise money.”

What are Beatson Cancer Charity saying about it?

Susan Brodie, events fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are so excited to be hosting this event for the first time this year.

“We’re very grateful to Craig Chalmers for getting involved and have had some very generous auction donations which will be very appealing to any rugby fans.

“It’ll be a great day out and will help raise vital funds to help us support cancer patients through their journey.”

Where do I get tickets for the event?

The event will be held at Cartha Queens Park RFC on Friday, November 12 at 12.15pm and will cost £45 per ticket.

A raffle and auction will take place during the afternoon to raise funds for the charity.