Events are being around Glasgow this month to recognise and celebrate the contribution black people have made to Scotland, while also examining the challenges they have faced and overcome.

Artist Grace Browne with one of the installations at Glasgow Green, created as part of Black History Month. Picture: John Devlin

Discussions about Glasgow’s links with slavery, quizzes testing people on their knowledge of black history, and choir concerts featuring African songs are just some of the events being held in Glasgow for Black History Month.

Black History Month Scotland, first launched 20 years ago, was started with the aim of looking at black history.

Events have been organised throughout Scotland to help achieve this, with talks, films, tours and much more.

Here are eight of the highlights here in Glasgow.

‘It wisnae us’: The truth about Glasgow and slavery

What: The exhibition at Kibble Palace, in the Botanic Gardens, provides an insight into the role of slavery in Glasgow’s past.

When: October 4-24, 10am-4.15pm.

Booking: Free to attend, drop in.

Celebrating Scotland’s black football pioneers

What: The Scottish Football Museum at Hampden Park is celebrating the stories of prominent black footballers, from Andrew Watson, the world’s first black international footballer, Ifeoma Dieke, Scotland’s first black international footballer to reach 100 caps.

When: October 1-29.

Booking: Visit the Scottish Football Museum website.

African wall art and tales by lantern light

What: The workshop at the Hidden Gardens will focus on mural arts from different parts of Africa, with visitors able to create their own. You’ll also be able to listen to stories by lantern light, celebrating nature and community.

When: October 22, 3-6pm.

Booking: Free event, drop in.

The great black history quiz night

What: Test your knowledge of black history at the Soulsa Cafe on Glassford Street.

When: October 12, 6pm onwards.

Booking: Free event, drop in.

CRER walking tours Glasgow

What: Take a walk through Glasgow and learn all about the city’s connections with tobacco, slavery and the abolition movement. The tour will start at the David Livingstone statue in Cathedral Square and end at GOMA.

When: October 10, 17, 24 and 31, 1-3pm.

Booking: Free event, book HERE.

Black Britannica

What: The remastered version of this 1978 documentary, exploring the history of black people in Britain since colonialism, will be shown at the Glasgow Film Theatre. It is one of a few films being shown at the theatre as part of Black History Month.

When: October 11, 6.30pm.

Booking: Ticketed event, book HERE.

Glasgow Gospel Choir concert

What: The choir will be putting on two shows, performing traditional gospel, African songs and gospel takes on modern classics.

When: October 14, 7.30-9.30pm at Stereo; October 30, 7.30-9.30pm at Wellington Church.

Director’s talk: Repatriation and restitution of museum’s objects

What: Hunterian director Steph Scholten will discuss the repatriation and restitution of objects in the museum’s collections during a talk at the museum.

When: October 21, 4pm.

Booking: Free event, book HERE.