Celtic Connections Viking torch-lit march to take place in city centre

The 29th edition of Europe’s premier winter music festival Celtic Connections is underway.

This year’s hybrid Celtic Connections programme spans around 60 lively in-person concerts, a number of intimate filming sessions and an exciting digital offering, with more than 500 artists involved across the festival.

The opening weekend will see two specially-commissioned Shetland 550 shows celebrate Shetland’s unique cultural history and identity 550 years on from the islands becoming part of Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday night’s Shetland spectacular will open in style with a celebratory Viking torch-lit march through the streets of Glasgow.

When? Saturday 22 January 2022

Timings: 6-6.30pm: Walking from Albion Street in Merchant City to top of Buchanan Street.

6.30-7pm: Display at bottom of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall steps at the top of Buchanan Street.

Earlier this week Celtic Connections confirmed that over 50 live shows will go ahead following the news that Covid restrictions on indoor events have been lifted.

Festival organisers “warmly welcomed” the news promising “unforgettable” performances made “all the more special given the recent uncertainty”.

Tickets for the newly confirmed shows are now on sale and organisers are encouraging “everyone who is able to support the festival” by joining them over the next three weeks.