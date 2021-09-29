Flip Out announces free sessions for Glasgow school children - here’s how to claim

The trampoline and adventure park is offering free sessions for primary and secondary pupils.

L-R Nicola, Fassih, Cara, Rachael, Sanwal Picture: Jeff Holmes

What’s happening: Scotland’s biggest indoor trampoline and adventure park is giving Glasgow schools the chance to enjoy free trampoline sessions.

This is the fourth year that Flip Out have offered school children across the greater Glasgow area free jumping hours, giving them the chance to get fit, keep active and enjoy a great day out together as a class.

King’s Park Secondary School were on hand to launch this year’s offer, with a total of 10,000 hours available completely free of charge.

George Gallacher, general manager at Flip Out Glasgow said: “We’re excited to be running our school scheme for the fourth year. After a very difficult last year for everyone, and many children unable to bounce as much as we’d hoped, we’re delighted to get the schools involved again.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming returning and new pupils to the trampoline park and can’t wait to see them clock up the jumping hours. Due to limited capacity and coronavirus restrictions, we have reduced the number of customers allowed in at one given time, so would strongly advise teachers to book in ahead to avoid disappointment.”

The indoor adventure park is packed with plenty activities to keep the children entertained, and Craig Hayworth, PE teacher at King’s Park Secondary School added: “It’s an honour to be invited along by the team at Flip Out to be the school to jump the first two free hours and we are very thankful to the team here for the opportunity.

“The kids just love a bounce at Flip Out, and for us it’s a great way to mix up exercise in the curriculum and encourage the kids to try something new.

“The pupils with us today excelled through a difficult year and have earned their day out today.”

How to book a free session at Flip Out

All sessions are subject to availability. These sessions can be pre-booked by contacting [email protected] who will check availability and send over further details, T&Cs and safety waivers, which must be complete before entering the facility (this includes spectators).

The building now has a limited capacity and multiple hygiene stations are in place around the arena.

Face masks must be worn for pupils over five years old, unless medically exempt, when entering the facility and walking around but are not required whilst participating.