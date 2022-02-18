Free gardening demonstrations return to Dobbies Braehead store

Dobbies has relaunched its popular, free in-store ‘Grow How’ demonstrations.

These free demos will take place on the first Saturday of every month in its Braehead store.

What to expect: Grow How offers customers an interactive opportunity to learn from Dobbies’ horticultural experts and finesse their gardening skills. Encouraging the nation to be more green, sessions will cover sustainability and growing your own, working with the seasons to maximise your outdoor space, no matter how big or small, and how to create sought-after landscapes.

Dobbies’ Grow How educational sessions are built to be flexible, fun and interactive, taking around 10-15 minutes. Customers in Glasgow can look forward to a live demonstration with a Dobbies’ horticulture expert and an ask the expert section, where the floor will open to relevant questions.

When: The demonstrations will take place in Dobbies’ Braehead store on the first Saturday of each month at 10:30am.

Topics for March-September are detailed below, but may be subject to change depending on customer feedback:

March: put the spring into your pots

April: create an Alpine garden

May: sustainable gardening

June: caring for roses

July: instant summer colour and lawn care

August: grow your Christmas dinner

September: grow your own fruit bowl

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager said: “We couldn’t be more excited that Grow How is relaunching in our Braehead store next month. We’d encourage customers to take advantage of our free expert advice in-store and hopefully learn something new about how to make their green space bloom.”