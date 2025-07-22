Things to Do: 10 things to do with kids in and around Glasgow during the summer holidays

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:05 BST

A look at 10 things to do in and around Glasgow this summer holiday.

The summer holidays are well under way, and you might have already burnt through your list of things to do with the kids. So we’ve taken a look at what we think are some of the best attractions in and around Glasgow - and why you should pay a visit.

We’ve taken the time to visit them, you can read about our visits to Summerlee and the Riverside Museum, so you know these recommendations are solid.

From museums to country parks, keep reading to find out where you should take the kids this summer holidays.

Summerlee is an incredible museum in Coatbridge. You'll learn so much about Scotland's industrial past here. And it's free.

1. Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life

The Riverside museum is principly focused on transport, but it's also a brilliant way to learn about the city and how it has developed over the last 100 or so years.

2. Riverside Museum

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum boasts one of the most impressive collections of art and artefacts anywhere in Scotland. Don't miss out on the bee hive.

3. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Glasgow Science Centre sits on the banks of the Clyde and has so much for kids to do. It's a must visit for kids looking to learn more about the world around them.

4. Glasgow Science Centre

