The summer holidays are well under way, and you might have already burnt through your list of things to do with the kids. So we’ve taken a look at what we think are some of the best attractions in and around Glasgow - and why you should pay a visit.
We’ve taken the time to visit them, you can read about our visits to Summerlee and the Riverside Museum, so you know these recommendations are solid.
From museums to country parks, keep reading to find out where you should take the kids this summer holidays.
1. Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life
Summerlee is an incredible museum in Coatbridge. You'll learn so much about Scotland's industrial past here. And it's free. | National World
2. Riverside Museum
The Riverside museum is principly focused on transport, but it's also a brilliant way to learn about the city and how it has developed over the last 100 or so years. | National World
3. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum boasts one of the most impressive collections of art and artefacts anywhere in Scotland. Don't miss out on the bee hive. Photo: Submitted
4. Glasgow Science Centre
Glasgow Science Centre sits on the banks of the Clyde and has so much for kids to do. It's a must visit for kids looking to learn more about the world around them. | Joseph Waclawski
