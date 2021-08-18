Glasgow to host cycling festival for women and non-binary people

Glasgow is to host a cycling festival for women and non-binary people next month.

What: Glasgow Women on Wheels Cycling Festival will take place throughout September, with a packed schedule of events organised. The festival is organised in partnership between Bike for Good and Scottish Cycling, and part funded by Glasgow Life.

Why: The festival aims to get more women and non-binary people out cycling, trying new forms of cycling, or just doing it more often.

Who can take part: All of the events are inclusive of trans and intersex women, as well as non-binary and gender fluid people who are comfortable in a space that centres the experience of women.

What events are happening: The fun starts on September 1 with a celebratory parade, starting from the group’s west hub on Haugh Road and finishing at the south hub, where there will be music, food and film screenings, as well as a special video from champion cyclist Shanaze Reade.

For those new to cycling, there are learn to cycling lessons and gentle rides happening over the course of the festival. Those looking to make new friends can take part in social rides around Glasgow. Bike maintenance classes, bike packing demonstrations, discussions on issues like active travel and cycling while pregnant, BMX and mountain bike taster sessions, film screenings and more will also take place.

The festival ends on Thursday, September 30, with a wrap up party. Visitors will be able to help create a new mural to celebrate the event.

How much are tickets: Tickets for all the events are free.