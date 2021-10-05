Europe’s largest indoor carnival returns this December.

The Irn Bru Carnival starts in December.

The Irn Bru Carnival has been keeping the people of Glasgow entertained for over 100 years - and this year’s event looks set to continue that trend.

It promises to be another amazing day out, with lots of rides, stalls and games to keep Glaswegians of all ages entertained.

What rides will there be: Eight thrill rides have been announced so far, including the 40m Starflyer - the one outside ride.

Other highlights include Viva Mexico, Superstar, Speed Buzz and the classic Waltzer.

There are also kids rides - such as the mini planes and cups and saucers - and family rides, including the carousel and dodgems.

What else will be there: There will be dozens of stalls, from amusement cranes and bungee trampolines, to traditional games like Whac-a-Minion and Skittles.

For those with younger kids, an inflatable play area is not to be missed. It will include eight attractions and each kid will have up to 40 minutes to play inside.

When and where is the carnival being held: The carnival will be held at the SEC from December 22, 2021 to January 16, 2022.

What food will be available: While the full list of vendors has not been announced yet, visitors can expect everything you’d hope for at a fun fair - candy floss, hot dogs, burgers, chips etc.

How much are tickets: General admission is £16, with Young Scot/Kidz Card holders able to get in for £13.

Over 60s can get in for £10, and children aged three and under can get a ticket for free - although this does not include vouchers for rides.

Ticket prices include entry to the hall and 10 vouchers per person. Vouchers can be redeemed at rides and stalls, although some stalls will only be accepting cash.

Autism friendly sessions: Autism-friendly sessions will be held on December 31, 11am-2pm, and January 11, 4.30-9.30pm.

As well as having smaller queues and crowds, the music will be lower or off and rides will be slower where possible. The main hall lights will also be turned on.