The Jamie Lloyd Company’s Olivier Award-winning production of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp and starring James McAvoy, will run at the Theatre Royal in March 2022.

James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac.

Receiving critical acclaim at the Playhouse Theatre, London in 2019, Cyrano de Bergerac returns to the stage for a strictly limited season.

Theatre Royal Glasgow is one of only three venues worldwide to host the production, alongside The Harold Pinter Theatre in London and the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York.

What is Cyrano de Bergerac about?

Returning to his hometown of Glasgow, James McAvoy reprises his role as Cyrano, who is fierce with a pen and notorious in combat. Cyrano almost has it all, but longs to win the heart of his true love.

There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of De Bergerac, or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight?

Jamie Lloyd directs a world-class cast in an electrifying ensemble performance that celebrates linguistic ingenuity and the power of human connection.

Who stars in Cyrano de Bergerac?

Joining McAvoy in the company are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (annoying person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (theatre owner).

What is the Theatre Royal saying?

James Haworth, theatre director at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, said: “Welcoming James McAvoy home to perform at Theatre Royal is an honour. This is undoubtedly among one of the most exciting and prestigious productions to have been staged at Theatre Royal and we predict a sell-out run.”

Where can I get tickets to Cyrano de Bergerac?

Tickets are on sale to priority sign-ups and ATG Theatre Card Members from Monday, November 1, with general booking opening on Wednesday, November 3.

Patrons can sign up for priority booking access at thejamielloydcompany.com.

When is Cyrano de Bergerac running until?