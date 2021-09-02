Line-up announced for Glasgow’s Great Western music festival

The second edition of The Great Western music festival returns later this year, with a packed line-up of musicians.

Anna Meredith will be among the performers. Pic: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images.

What is The Great Western: The music festival was held for the first time in 2019. It brought dozens of musicians to venues across Glasgow’s west end. This time is no different, with 50 bands performing at 10 venues in the area.

Who is playing: Headliners include Tracyanne and Danny, US indie-folk veteran Willy Mason, Irish rock band Pillow Queens and experimental composer Anna Meredith.

What are the venues: The QMU, Hug & Pint, the Burnbank Bowling Club and The Glue Factory are among the venues hosting gigs.

When is it: The festival will be held on November 13.

The Great Eastern: For the first time, a sister festival will also be held in Edinburgh. That event, a couple of weeks after the Glasgow festival, will see acts like Beak> and BC Camplight performing.

How do I buy tickets: For tickets, click HERE.