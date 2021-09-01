Mardi Gla: route announced for Glasgow’s Pride march

The route for this weekend’s Mardi Gla has been announced.

Glasgow’s Pride march is this weekend. Pic: Robert Perry/Getty Images.

What is Mardi Gla: The Mardi Gla is Glasgow’s annual Pride march, when thousands of people help celebrate what makes the LGBT+ community amazing.

What is the route: The march will start at the Festival Park in Cessnock at 1.30pm, before the making its way up Pacific Drive, Govan Road and across the Squinty Bridge.

Once across the water the marchers will follow the edge of the Clyde up until Brown Street. Following a brief walk along Argyle Street, it will be down Jamaica Street and along the Clyde again.

From there, the group will march up Stockwell Street, Glassford Street, Ingram Street and Cochrane Street, before finishing at George Square.