Glasgow Pride march: everything you need to know about next weekend’s Mardi Gla

Glasgow will be filled with colour next weekend, as rainbow flags take over the city for the 2021 Pride march.

What is the Pride march: The Mardi Gla is Glasgow’s annual Pride march. The event aims to celebrate what makes the LGBT+ community amazing.

When is it: The march is on September 4 - this Saturday - and will depart at 1pm.

Where does the march start: The march will start at Festival Park in Cessnock and make its way into the city centre. The full route of the march has yet to be announced.

What are the Covid rules: Those taking part in the march are being asked by organisers to take a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) on the night before or morning of the march, to make sure they do not have Covid-19.

They are also asking people to consider wearing a mask.

Do I need to register: Walking groups with banners, or groups of more than nine people, need to register. Commercial organisations and those with vehicles or floats also need to register. This can be done through the website.

What are the organisers saying: A post on their Facebook page said: “Thank you to everyone who has worked hard to ensure we have a Pride March - with hate crimes increasing it’s crucial that we are seen so please #ShareWithPride and ensure that everyone knows that we are very much still here.”