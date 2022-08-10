Negroni cocktail pop-up coming to Eusebi Deli

Negroni fans in Glasgow are in for a treat this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday 13 August, from 1-4pm, Glasgow’s Eusebi Deli and Restaurant is hosting a new cocktail pop-up in collaboration with Vermouth brand, CUCIELO.

Following the success of the last winter-themed pop-up, which featured festive mulled negronis, CUCIELO will be bringing back its iconic bicicletta along to the west end venue to give guests a taste of Italian summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Negroni pop up takes place this weekend.

Most Popular

CUCIELO’s Negroni Flight menu will take guests through a time-capsule of the famous aperitivo cocktail, beginning with the original negroni, the Milano-Torino, all the way to the more recent negroni twist, the Sbagliato. There will also be an alternative Bianco negroni flight available, made with CUCIELO Bianco Vermouth and Biancosarti, so all tastes are catered for.

Paired with dishes from Eusebi’s new summer season menu – the creation of owner Giovanna Eusebi and Head Chef Sebastian Wereski – guests can dine indoors or enjoy a leisurely lunch alfresco, watching the world go by.

Diners can choose from Eusebi specials like Pork Cotoletta with sage butter and sliced potato with rosemary and garlic, seared tuna steak with aubergine caponata and parsley salad and beef tagliata on the bone with rocket, parmesan, cherry tomato and balsamic

There’s also the sourdough roman pizza selection, like the ‘Toscano’, a bechamel base topped with Italian sausage, sliced potato, red onion and chilli, ‘Speck’ with pesto Genovese, rocket, bufala mozzarella and cured pork, and the timeless ‘Napolitano’, a tomato base with garlic roasted tomatoes, torn mozzarella and basil.

Vegan guests can choose from small plates such as Roman style fried whole artichoke with spinach purée, toasted sourdough with aubergine caponata, whipped fennel and chilli hummus, or perhaps a gorgeous zucchini salad.

Eusebi’s has become one of Glasgow’s much-loved Italian eateries for its authentic dining experience with modern dishes, excellent, quality produce and its warm and welcoming front of house team.

The west end venue is open six days per week, from Wednesday to Monday, 8am until late for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.