Panto 2021: What pantomimes are coming to Glasgow this Christmas?

He’s behind you. Oh no, he’s not. Oh yes, he is. Christmas wasn’t the same in 2020 without usual panto fun.

The Pavilion will be hosting Cinderella this year.

But good news for Glasgow panto fans - despite some being cancelled, several pantomimes are being held at venues throughout the city this Christmas.

Cinderella and Aladdin are just some of the classics been given the panto treatment this year.

Here is a list of the pantomimes in Glasgow this year.

Cinderella

Promising fun, laughter, audience participation, sing-alongs and much more, Cinderella at the Pavillion will be a great day out. Julie Matheson and Grado are part of the all-star pantomime cast.

When: December 3, 2021 - January 8, 2022.

Tickets: Stalls, circle and boxes - £26; balcony - £24; concessions - £23. Click HERE to buy.

Cinderella

It must be Cinderella season, as the King’s Theatre will also be hosting performances of Cinderella. Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac star in the ‘Fairy Godmother of all Pantos’.

When: November 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022.

Tickets: Tickets start at £13. To buy, click HERE.

Aladdin

Gary: Tank Commander, Still Game star Gavin Mitchell and comedian and singer Leah MacRae promise to bring the laughs to the SEC Armadillo this Christmas.

When: December 11-29.

Tickets: Prices range from £15.30 to £44.85. Find tickets HERE.

Cinderella 2: I Married A Numpty

For the more adult audience comes this follow-up to the Christmas classic. This shows, at Òran Mór, aims to bring ‘seasonal silliness, non-pc pantomonium and sassy songs’.

When: November 30 - December 31.

Tickets: Tickets are £20 and can be purchased HERE.

The Wizard of Shawz - The Panto wi Jawz

The Shed will be hosting a southside-take on the Wizard of Oz this Christmas. This time, it’s Dotty McLuckie trying to find her way home.

When: December 8-12.

Tickets: Prices range from £11.37 to £15.14. To buy, click HERE.

A Christmas Carol

This Halo Arts production will be bringing its take on A Christmas Carol to the west end and southside later this year. The show will be at The Pearce Institute and Maryhill Community Central Halls.

When: December 8-19.