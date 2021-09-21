The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is treating its Glasgow members to music and whisky tasting experiences for its annual September Gathering.

Picture: Mike Wilkinson

What’s happening? The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is celebrating its annual September Gathering with a line-up of whisky tasting events for members and friends across Glasgow.

What to expect: The signature event in this year’s Gathering is a festival of whisky, hosted by Glasgow’s WEST Brewery. Taking place on Saturday 25 September, the Society is welcoming guests to a three-course dinner and five-course dram tasting by Master Ambassador, John McCheyne.

Guests will also be treated to live music from The Easy Winners and will have the opportunity to purchase limited edition and rare releases by the bottle.

As part of the Gathering, the Society has also partnered with Linn Products. Founded in Glasgow in 1973, Linn pursues musical perfection and designs and manufactures premium music systems that bring consumers closer to the music that they love.

This partnership will feature Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd Linn Lounges at the Society’s Glasgow Bath Street venue, taking place on Wednesday 22 and 29 September.

Employing all five of your senses, the Society’s whisky and Linn ambassadors will guide guests through five of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd finest tracks paired with five Society drams. The September Linn sessions are now sold out, however, the Society’s partnership with Linn Products is continuing with a range of music events taking place throughout October.

Throughout the month of September, the Society has been hosting a series of events for members and non-members, with one exciting event every weekend across each of their four UK locations; Glasgow, London, Edinburgh Queen Street, and The Vaults, Leith.

What else is happening at the Glasgow SMWS?

• 22 September - Bath Street: Linn Lounge - Led Zeppelin Whisky and Music Experience. 8-10pm

• 25 September - The Gathering goes West. 7pm until late.

• 29 September - Bath Street: Linn Lounge - Pink Floyd Whisky and Music Experience. 8-10pm

How much are tickets? Tickets are from £25 and available at the SMWS website.

Helen Stewart, Head of Marketing and Membership at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: “For this year’s Glasgow Gathering we have taken advantage of our stunning Bath Street Members’ Room to celebrate the love of whisky.

“The 2021 Gathering line-up features a wealth of exciting events, which encourages members to share their passion for whisky and offers the chance for new guests to explore the Society’s flavour profiles and what our Glasgow venue has to offer.

“From a colourful festival of music and whisky to dram tastings and Society suppers, each occasion is unique and this year we look forward to welcoming our members and their guests to this annual celebration of our whisky community.”

Joe Rodger, Linn International Brand Manager, added: “The parallels between good whisky and good music run more than skin deep. Music is the soundtrack to the best times of our lives, and when it’s done right, we savour the difference.