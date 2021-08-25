TRNSMT 2021: Festival map revealed

The organisers behind TRNSMT have revealed the layout map ahead of the festival next month.

TRNSMT returns next month. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

What: The map shows where all the stages, food and drink vendors and entrances will be for the festival - and includes all the important information people going to the festival will need to know.

The main stage will be towards the London Road end of Glasgow Green, with the King Tut’s and River stages further towards the east end of the site.

The VIP section will also be near the east entrance.

Toilets will be located throughout the site, with most along the edge of the Clyde. Bars are will also located around Glasgow Green, including the Red Bull Bar, Boogie Bar and Fountain Hard Seltzer Bar.

How do I see the full map: Find the full map HERE.

Who is playing: The Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and the Chemical Brothers will be headlining over the three-day festival.