What is Glasgow City Centre Mural Trail? Where can I find the murals?

Street art in Glasgow is helping to revitalise streets and buildings and reincarnating them as beautiful pieces of public art.

What is the mural trail: The first piece of art work was produced in 2008, and this portfolio of work has expanded since.

The city centre mural trail takes walkers on an interesting journey through the town centre to view giant public artworks that have been painted on buildings and walls. The trail has brought empty, rundown buildings back to life and brightened up lanes and streets with vibrant colours.

How popular is it: Due to it’s popularity, it has become an attraction for locals and tourists to visit - a walk between each one allows visitors to see parts of the city they wouldn’t otherwise find.

The huge range of artwork on display, has something to suit all tastes - bright, bizarre and beautiful.

Going viral: Glasgow’s St Mungo’s Mural - found on High Street - was a hit during lockdown, becoming the sixth most Instagrammed street mural in the UK.

Glasgow was also named the sixth ‘Most Instagrammed Street Art City’ in the UK with 23,075 hashtags according to research by ‘I Want Wallpaper’.

Glasgow’s most mentioned street artist is Smug, who is behind the St Mungo mural.

The pieces are done by Smug One, Guido van Helten, Klingatron, Rogue One, Art Pistol and Stormie Mills, while collaborations between some of these artists can also be spotted.