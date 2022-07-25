Where the Crawdads Sing: Showtimes, cast and where to watch in Glasgow

The hugely popular novel has been made into a film.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens was released in 2018 and gained rave reviews - selling millions of copies and making it into the Sunday Times bestseller list.

The story is based around two interwoven timelines, and is a coming of age murder mystery set in the early 50s and mid 60s. The main character, Kya, is a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Where the Crawdads Sing PIC: 3000 Pictures

Owens’ debut novel also topped The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2020 for a combined 32 non-consecutive weeks, and has spent 150 weeks on the best seller list.

The book was selected for actress Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Book Club just a month after it was released - Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company produced the film with her as producer.

What is Where the Crawdads Sing about?

Where the Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina, who is enveloped in a local murder mystery.

Chase Andrews - a quarterback who lures Kya into a relationship with promises of marriage - attacks her after she ends the relationship, and she narrowly escapes

Then, while she is away, Chase is found dead and Kya becomes a suspect in his killing, with the evidence against her seeming insurmountable.

Who stars in it?

English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones - best known for her role as Marianne Sheridan in Normal People, and currently starring in comedy thriller Fresh, available to stream through Disney+ - plays Kya.

Edgar-Jones has described portraying such well-known book characters as “pressure”, adding: “You’re coming to scenes that people have already formed a deep relationship with, and you’ve got a couple of hours in front of a camera to get it right for them.”

Chase Andrews, the man of whom Kya is accused of killing, is played by English actor Harris Dickinson, best known for starring in 2017 drama, Beach Rats.

Elsewhere on the cast, Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) plays Tate Walker, Michael Hyatt (The Wire) is Mabel, David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) steps into the shoes of Tom Milton, and Jayson Warner Smith (The Walking Dead) plays Deputy Joe Purdue.

Release date for Where the Crawdads Sing

The film was released on 15 July and is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

Showtimes in Glasgow for Where the Crawdads Sing

Where the Crawdads Sing is being shown in Glasgow in the following cinemas.