The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra Perform Live

When: Saturday, 20 August from 7:30pm

Where: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall St, G2 3NY

Why should you go: Scotland’s Fiddle Orchestra promises an unforgettable night of Scottish music and entertainment which will engage music enthusiasts and attract visitors. The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra’s annual concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall is a memorable evening filled with traditional music.

Tickets: available from £23 here.

‘It’s A Knockout’ Inflatable Assault Course

When: Sunday, 11 September (All Day event)

Where: Glasgow Green, Greendyke St, G1 5DB

Why should you go: You’ll be competing over a huge inflatable assault course as your team of ten will put on giant costumes and get soaked with water and foam as you make your way around different games. This event is family friendly and will have a fantastic atmosphere to enjoy for the whole day.

Tickets: (Must be 16+) available from £132 here.

GlasGLOW Returns For Fifth Annual Light Show

When: Wednesday, 26 October - Sunday, 6 November

Where: Glasgow Botanic Gardens, 730 Great Western Rd, G12 0UE

Why should you go: Scotland’s biggest light show is set to return for its fifth year this Halloween, bringing with it dinosaurs, volcanoes and more. Kids will be able to enjoy marshmallow land and much more.