Trans Remembrance Day 2021: The events happening in and around Glasgow

All the events happening in or around Glasgow this year for Trans Remembrance Day.

Trans Awareness Week is November 13-19 every year. This a week in which organisations and people around the world participate to raise visibility for transgender people and address the issues the community faces.

Trans Remembrance comes at the end of Trans Awareness and is November 20. It is a day in which vigils and other events are held to honour and give visibility to members of the trans community who have died.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) describes this day as: “an annual observance on November 20 that honours the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.”

Transgender Day of Remembrance was first started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honour the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed in 1998.

The Trans Community is still one of the most vulnerable communities, experiencing prejudice, violence and negligence by governing bodies and people around the world.

In fact, 2021 has been the worst year on record since authorities began reporting statistics for trans and gender-diverse violence. 357 lives have been lost in anti-trans killings worldwide.

Trans pride Scotland organised a protest on November 20 to protest against the allegations of transphobia in the BBC. They will be meeting at 12pm on the Millennium Bridge.

The organisation has also advertised a virtual vigil to commemorate Trans Remembrance day, posting on their Facebook:

“Order of Perpetual Indulgence Convent of Dùn Èideann are hosting a virtual event where you can post your feelings, find resources, mentioning names of those lost and displaying spoken word.

“If you have the time please come along and if you’re unable the video will be available after the event.If you can please light a candle on the day so no one is left forgotten.”

Close by Stirling University will also be hosting a vigil:

The event will be on Saturday 20 November at 6pm - 7pm, outside Haldanes (Stirling University). There will be an opportunity for people to speak and share their thoughts before a two-minute silence.