TRNSMT Festival 2023 is nearly here, with a line-up full of huge names set to perform over the weekend. The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, will take place on July 7, 8 and 9 this year.
The three day non-camping festival has four stages – Mainstage, King Tut’s Stage, River Stage and the Boogie Bar. This year, the festival includes a line-up of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Kasabian amongst others.
It will be the sixth time that the festival is held in the city and over the years it has been a huge hit with locals with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Liam Gallagher having previously headlined the main stage in Glasgow Green.
But what will the weather be like for the three-day event? Here’s an hour by hour weather forecast, according to the Met Office.
TRNSMT 2023 weather forecast
Friday, July 7
7am to 10am: Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze with a chance of light rain
1pm to 3pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals
4pm to 8pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals
9pm to midnight: Light rain showers easing as the evening progresses with a consistent gentle breeze
Saturday, July 8
7am to 10am: Sunny and a gentle breeze with a chance of light showers
1pm to 3pm: Light rain and a moderate breeze
4pm to 8pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze
9pm to midnight: Light rain and a gentle breeze
Sunday, July 9
7am to 10am: Light rain and a gentle breeze
1pm to 3pm: Light rain and a gentle breeze with some sunny intervals
4pm to 8pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals
9pm to midnight: Light rain and a gentle breeze