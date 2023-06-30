TRNSMT festival will take place soon on Glasgow Green - but what will the weather be like for the event?

TRNSMT Festival 2023 is nearly here, with a line-up full of huge names set to perform over the weekend. The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, will take place on July 7, 8 and 9 this year.

The three day non-camping festival has four stages – Mainstage, King Tut’s Stage, River Stage and the Boogie Bar. This year, the festival includes a line-up of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Kasabian amongst others.

It will be the sixth time that the festival is held in the city and over the years it has been a huge hit with locals with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Liam Gallagher having previously headlined the main stage in Glasgow Green .

But what will the weather be like for the three-day event? Here’s an hour by hour weather forecast, according to the Met Office.

TRNSMT 2023 weather forecast

Friday, July 7

7am to 10am: Sunny intervals with a gentle breeze with a chance of light rain

1pm to 3pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals

4pm to 8pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals

9pm to midnight: Light rain showers easing as the evening progresses with a consistent gentle breeze

Saturday, July 8

7am to 10am: Sunny and a gentle breeze with a chance of light showers

1pm to 3pm: Light rain and a moderate breeze

4pm to 8pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze

9pm to midnight: Light rain and a gentle breeze

Sunday, July 9

7am to 10am: Light rain and a gentle breeze

1pm to 3pm: Light rain and a gentle breeze with some sunny intervals

4pm to 8pm: Light rain showers with sunny intervals