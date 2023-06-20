This year’s TRNSMT Festival is around the corner and many people will be flocking to Glasgow Green for the event.

TRNSMT Festival 2023 is nearly here, with a line-up full of huge names set to perform over the weekend. The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, will take place on July 7, 8 and 9 this year.

The three day non-camping festival has four stages – Mainstage, King Tut’s Stage, River Stage and the Boogie Bar. This year, the festival includes a line-up of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Kasabian amongst others.

It will be the sixth time that the festival is held in the city and over the years it has been a huge hit with locals with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Liam Gallagher having previously headlined the main stage in Glasgow Green .

But what time will the doors open at the festival this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

TRNSMT 2023 - door opening times

TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green in July

TRNSMT will start on Friday, July 7 this year and will run until Sunday, July 9. As this is a non-camping festival, gates will open each day at midday, with last entry at 9.30pm.

The event will end at 11pm, with the VIP area staying open until midnight.

Stage times will be available on the event app nearer the time.

TRNSMT 2023 - how to get tickets

Day and weekend tickets are still available for TRNSMT Festival 2023. To book your tickets for this year’s festival, visit the Ticketmaster website.