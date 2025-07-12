Today at TRNSMT: Set times, weather forecast and what could Biffy Clyro perform during their headline set?
- Day 2 of TRNSMT 2025 has arrived, and set to be a noisy one at Glasgow Green.
- Biffy Clyro headline the main stage, while Fontaines D.C. will be performing shortly before the Biff’s set.
- Here’s the stage times, weather forecast and a Biffy Clyro set-list prediction ahead of today’s full day of music.
If ever there was a day to invest in earplugs to save your hearing, then day two at TRNSMT 2025 looks set to be that day.
Scottish lads-done-good, Biffy Clyro, are set to headline the main stage at Glasgow Green today, ahead of the release of their new album (more below). With Fontaines D.C. performing shortly before their set, it’s set to be quite the cacophony emanating around Glasgow today.
Those looking for something a little less frantic might be looking to head to the King Tut’s Stage, with Underworld headlining alongside Jake Bugg and James Marriott, offering a very eclectic mix of acts today.
Here’s your set and stage times for day two at TRNSMT 2025, alongside the all-important weather forecast, pollen count, and a look at what Biffy Clyro could play during their set – and if they’re heading out on tour after the festival.
Today at TRNSMT 2025 - set times for July 11 2025
Set times correct as of writing - if there are any last-minute changes, please consult the official TRNSMT 2025 app on your phone.
Main Stage
- 12:20 - 12:50: Lucia and The Best Boys
- 13:15 - 13:45: Alessi Rose
- 14:10 - 14:50: Wunderhorse
- 15:15 - 16:00: Sigrid
- 16:30 - 17:20: Inhaler
- 17:50 - 18:50: The Kooks
- 19:30 - 20:30: Fontaines D.C.
- 21:10 - 22:50: Biffy Clyro
BBC Music Introducing… Stage
- 13:30 - 14:00: Alex Spencer
- 14:30 - 15:00: Fright Years
- 15:30 - 16:00: The Rooks
- 16:30 - 17:00: Welly
- 17:30 - 18:00: The Guest List
- 19:10 - 19:50: Chloe Slate
- 20:40 - 21:20: Vlure
King Tut's Stage
- 13:00 - 13:30: Chloe Qisha
- 13:55 - 14:35: Hotwax
- 15:05 - 15:40: Brogeal
- 16:05 - 16:45: Amble
- 17:25 - 19:10: Biig Piig
- 18:40 - 19:25: James Marriot
- 19:55 - 20:55: Jake Bugg21:30 - 22:45: Underworld
R1 Dance Stage
- 12:00 - 13:00: Eva
- 13:00 - 14:00: Dominique
- 14:00 - 16:00: Hana
- 16:00 - 18:00: Arielle Free
- 18:00 - 19:30: Hayley Zalassi
- 19:30 - 21:30: Jaguar
The Hangout
- 12:00-13:15: DJ Rossi
- 13:30-14:45: Quiz with Bryce Drennan
- 15:00-16:15: Bongos Bingo
- 16:30-18:00: Jamie Rafferty
- 18:00-19:00: Secret Set
- 19:00-20:30: Drag-aoke Miss Lola Fierce
- 20:30-22:00: DJ Rossi
What is the weather forecast for Glasgow Green today?
It is set to be an incredibly hot one in Glasgow today, with the Met Office forecast stating it will be a staggering high of 28° and a low of 15°, with UV set to once again be high during day 2 at TRNSMT
Weather forecast for Glasgow - July 12 2025
- 7:00: Sunny (16°)
- 10:00: Sunny (20°)
- 13:00: Sunny (24°)
- 16:00: Sunny (27°)
- 19:00: Sunny (26°)
- 22:00: Clear night (22°)
What is the pollen count for Glasgow Green today?
Bad news for hay fever sufferers we’re afraid: the Met Office are stating that the pollen count today is set to be very high, so dose up on our hay fever medication before heading out to TRNSMT today!
What could Biffy Clyro perform during their headline set at TRNSMT 2025?
Biffy Clyro were one of many acts to delight crowds at Glastonbury this year, and for an accurate look at what they ‘could’ perform during their headline set at TRNSMT, we go back to Worthy Farm to look at what they played on June 27 2025 (credit: Setlist.FM)
- A Little Love
- That Golden Rule
- Biblical
- Mountains
- Re-Arrange
- Wolves of Winter
- Tiny Indoor Fireworks
- Black Chandelier
- Instant History
- Living Is a Problem Because Everything Dies (with a snippet of 'God Only Knows' by the Beach Boys)
- Bubbles
- Many of Horror
Do Biffy Clyro have any UK tour dates coming up after TRNSMT 2025?
No - but don’t discount a late announcement after the festival. Biffy Clyro are set to release their new album, Futique, on September 26 2025 and, knowing the band, we would anticipate an album tour to be announced for either around the release or in the new year. So stay tuned and continue to ‘mon the Biff!
