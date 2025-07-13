Today at TRNSMT: Set times, weather forecast and what could Snow Patrol perform during their headline set?
- After two days of music and entertainment, the party at Glasgow Green comes to an end this evening.
- Snow Patrol are set to close out this year’s TRNSMT Festival, though there is still plenty of chatter who the secret set will be at The Hangout this evening.
- Here’s your set times, weather forecast and a look at what Snow Patrol could play on your final day of TRNSMT 2025
As the sun rises in Glasgow this morning, Glasgow Green is set to host the final day of what has been an exceptionally hot TRNSMT Festival 2025.
Today, according to weather forecasts, is set to be no exception, so heed the warning and be sun smart.
This evening will see Snow Patrol close out the main stage in what will no doubt be a stunning performance from the Northern Irish group, while pop stars JADE and Gracie Abrams will also perform on the main stage before the main event.
Elsewhere, a slice of Britpop in the form of Shed Seven headlines the King Tut’s Stage, with another secret set to be undertaken in The Hangout at 19:30. This means that you’re either going to roll the dice to see who it is, or stay strong and watch Gracie Abrams instead.
Here’s your set times, weather forecast, pollen count, and a look at what Snow Patrol could play during their headline set as TRNSMT concludes for another year.
Today at TRNSMT 2025 - set times for July 11 2025
Set times correct as of writing - if there are any last-minute changes, please consult the official TRNSMT 2025 app on your phone.
Main Stage
- 12:30 - 13:00: Nieve Ella
- 13:25 - 14:15: Tom Walker
- 14:45 - 15:30: Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band
- 16:00 - 16:45: The Lathums
- 17:15 - 18:00: Myles Smith
- 18:30 - 19:15: JADE
- 19:45 - 20:45: Gracie Abrams
- 21:25 - 22:55: Snow Patrol
King Tut’s Stage
- 12:30 - 13:00 Nxdia
- 13:20 - 13:50: Kerr Mercer
- 14:20 - 14:50: Kyle Falconer
- 15:20 - 16:00: Rianne Downey
- 16:30 - 17:10: Nina Nesbitt
- 17:40 - 18:20: The K’s
- 18:50 - 19:40: Brooke Combe
- 20:20 - 21:20: Shed Seven
BBC Introducing... Stage
- 13:00 - 13:30: Pat Hamilton
- 14:05 - 14:35: Kuleeangee
- 15:05 - 15:35: Dictator
- 16:05 - 16:35: Ben Ellis
- 17:15 - 17:40: Nell Mescal
- 18:20 - 18:50: Aaron Rowe
- 20:30 - 21:10: Matilda Mann
R1 Dance Stage
- 12:00 - 13:00: Beaux
- 13:00 - 14:00: Kane Kirkpatrick
- 14:30 - 16:00: Sarah Story
- 16:00 - 18:00: Charlie Hedges
- 18:00 - 20:00: Beth
- 20:00 - 21:30: Jazzy
The Hangout
- 12:00-13:15 DJ Rossi
- 13:30-14:30 The Stand Presents Red Raw
- 14:45-16:00 Bongos Bingo
- 16:15-17:15 Drag-aoke Miss Lola Fierce
- 17:15-18:15 Borland Ceilidh Band
- 18:15-19:30 Robyn Red
- 19:30-20:30 Secret Set
- 20:30-22:00 Music Playlist
What is the weather forecast for Glasgow Green today?
It’s going to be the hottest day at TRNSMT 2025 today, with the Met Office forecasting another sunny day - but with a high of 30° and a low of 16°, with high UV levels once again.
Weather forecast for Glasgow - July 13 2025
- 7:00: Sunny (19°)
- 10:00: Sunny (23°)
- 13:00: Sunny (28°)
- 16:00: Sunny (29°)
- 19:00: Sunny (27°)
- 22:00: Clear night (22°)
What is the pollen count for Glasgow Green today?
Bad news for hay fever sufferers again today, we’re (once again) afraid: the Met Office are stating that the pollen count today is set to be very high, so dose up on our hay fever medication before heading out to TRNSMT today!
What could Snow Patrol perform during their headline set at TRNSMT 2025?
Much like Biffy Clyro last night, Snow Patrol were one of the many acts who performed at Glastonbury Festival in late June. According to Setlist.FM, the group performed the following set - could they follow suit at TRNSMT 2025 this evening?
- Take Back the City
- Chocolate
- Called Out in the Dark
- Run
- Crack the Shutters
- All
- Open Your Eyes
- Shut Your Eyes
- Heal Me
- You're All I Have
- Just Say Yes
- Chasing Cars
Do Snow Patrol have any UK tour dates coming up after TRNSMT 2025?
They do, but it’s once again in a festival environment. Snow Patrol are one of the acts that have been confirmed for Latitude Festival, taking place from July 24 to 27 2025 at Henham Park, Suffolk.
The group are scheduled to also close out the festival, performing on the main stage on Sunday July 27 2025, and tickets are still available - albeit limited - through Ticketmaster UK as of writing.
Have you been to any of the previous days at TRNSMT 2025? Share your reviews or experiences at this year’s festival by leaving a comment down below.
