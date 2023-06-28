TRNSMT Festival is around the corner and revellers will be flocking to Glasgow Green for the music event.

TRNSMT Festival 2023 is nearly here, with a line-up full of huge names set to perform over the weekend. The festival, which takes place on Glasgow Green, will take place on July 7, 8 and 9 this year.

The three day non-camping festival has four stages – Mainstage, King Tut’s Stage, River Stage and the Boogie Bar. This year, the festival includes a line-up of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975 and Kasabian amongst others.

It will be the sixth time that the festival is held in the city and over the years it has been a huge hit with locals with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Liam Gallagher having previously headlined the main stage in Glasgow Green .

If you’re yet to get tickets for the Glasgow festival, here’s how you can attend this year’s TRNSMT festival.

TRNSMT 2023 - how to get tickets

Day and weekend tickets are still available for TRNSMT Festival 2023. To book your tickets for this year’s festival, visit the Ticketmaster website.

TRNSMT 2023 - are tickets available for resale?

According to the TRNSMT festival website, the event only permits ticket resale at face value through Ticketmaster Fan-to-Fan Exchange . Event organisers encourage possible attendees to not use ticket sites such as Ebay, Gumtree, Stubhub, Viagogo where tickets may be available at hugely inflated prices as buying through these websites could run the risk of being sold tickets that may not actually exist.

TRNSMT 2023 - Can I get a ticket refund?

According to the TRNSMT terms and conditions , tickets are not issued on a sale or return basis and refunds will not be made on returned tickets unless provided for under the conditions.