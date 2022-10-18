Still looking for plans for Halloween? GlasgowWorld has you sorted.

It’s getting closer to Halloween with every passing day - so we thought we’d make planning for the scary season that little bit easier, here’s what’s on in Glasgow for Halloween this year:

Glasgow Gothic Halloween Market - October 22 to October 23

Billed as Scotland’s ‘largest alternative market’ - the goth market offers over 40 stalls held over two days this weekend. All stalls are run by independent businesses across Glasgow - and can be found this weekend at live music venue, Slay, on Glassford Street. You can buy tickets for £3 here.

Live Immersive Horror Cinema - October 21

Glaswegians will be able to enjoy a live interactive Horror show at Slay on October 21 - alongside a large screen display of the ‘greatest horror movies’ as well as the choreographed live acting of horror scenes throughout the show.

Classic cinema food and drink, like popcorn, nachos, and hot dogs, will be on offer with a fully-stocked bar in what promises to be a ‘full-on chilling immersive movie experience.’ You can get tickets here.

‘Anarchy’ immersive horror survival game - October 15 to October 24

Anarchy is a shared horror experience inspired by horror classics like ‘The Purge’ - in a group of around 10 survivors must try to survive while they make their way across Kelburn Estate - visitors are told to ‘trust no one ‘ as they’re tasked to deliver evidence that could ‘bring down the Government’. The event is reccomended for ages 14+ - although younger people can attend if they’re accompanied by an adult aged 18+.The event includes warnings of gore, strong language, graphic violence, gunfire, suicide & self-harm, jump scares, and flashing lights. Tickets are priced from £14.50 and are avaliable to buy here.

Scarefest - October 15 to October 31

Scarefest at the Riverside Museum makes its return with the walkthrough horror marquee - with live actors and ‘lots of action’ - visitors are advised to come prepared for a fright.

Also on offer at the museum is the Halloween carnvial, with rides, toasted marshmallows, toffee apples, and other Halloween classics.

Open Weekdays from 4pm to 9pm and on weekends from 11am to 9pm - the venue is child friendly up until 6pm, although no one over 12 or anyone with a nervous disposition is advised to enter after the evening curfew.

Tickets can be found here.

Freaks - October 21

For fans of classic horror - a screening of Todd Browning’s 1932 feature film; ‘Freaks’ at The Britannia Panopticon in town.

The 90-year-old movie follows a circus’ beautiful trapeze artist who agrees to marry the leader of side-show performers, but his deformed friends discover she is only marrying him for his inheritance.

Tikcet prices start from £6 and can be found here.

Watch Ghostbusters with dinner - October 22

Square Eyes Cinema Club are taking over Citation in the city centre - turning the venue into a pop-up cinema - where guests can dine along to some of the greatest hits of the silver screen.

Square Eyes kicks off with their inaugural event with a special screening of supernatural comedy classic; Ghostbusters. The film kicks off at 7pm and ticket price includes dinner with a drink.

The experiential dining evening will see guests treated to three drinks and four dishes inspired by the film. Tickets are £45 and can be found here.

Glasgow’s ‘Night Walk of the Damned’ - October 26 to October 31

This Halloween join the world's biggest ghost hunt and visit the most haunted places in Glasgow, hand-picked to deliver your worst nightmare!

The event begins at Glasgow Central Station - where locals can use the Questo app to follow an infamous path across Glasgow and discover the lesser-known histories while visiting the cities most haunted hotspots.

The tour, which lasts around an hour to an hour and a half, also includes puzzles and riddles to unlock the true stories behind the haunted locales.

Locals can book their space for a group or individual for £5 - bookings can be found here.

GlasGLOW

GlasGLOW are putting on a dinosaur themed lights show at the Botanic Garden’s for Halloween this year.

GlasGLOW promises to be bigger and better than ever, after four sold out years and thousands of five-star reviews. Explore Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens, with an epic 60 minute outdoor adventure, with the return of Marshmallow Land, our gourmet street food village and a spectacular GLOW bar.Tickets can be found here.

Bongo’s Bingo: ‘House of Boo’ - October 27

Coming to SWG3 is the famous late-night boozy bingo event, Bongo’s Bingo, this time sponsored by Southern Comfort with a New Orleans theme.

SWG3 will be transformed into the streets of the Louisiana city - with parades, bead throwing, and more - paired with bingo, drinking, and raving of course.