WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: how to watch, full card, and who is Drew McIntyre?

WWE will debut their latest wrestling event Clash at the Castle this weekend.

WWE will bring their first major event, Clash at the Castle, to the UK since the SummerSlam of 1992.

Clash at the Castle will see some of WWE’s strongest wrestlers face off against each other, with Scotland’s own Drew McIntyre hoping to end Roman Reigns’ winning streak.

So, when will Clash at the Castle kick off? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

What time does Clash at the Castle start?

Clash at the Castle is set to begin at 5:30pm with BT’s live coverage kicking off at 6pm on BT Sport 2.

The event will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of around 74,000 with the likes of Anthony Joshua having fought there.

The stadium also hosted a Rugby World Cup final and a UEFA Champions League final.

Who is Drew McIntyre?

Andrew McLean Galloway IV is a Scottish professional wrestler who was born in Ayr. He is the first and only British WWE champion.

He is currently signed to WWE where he performs on the SmackDown brand under his ring name, Drew McIntyre.

From 2001 to 2007, and 2014 to 2017, the wrestler performed as Drew Galloway outside of WWE, most notably with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he was a one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and one-time Impact Grand Champion.

Throughout his career McIntyre has achieved two WWE Champion titles, one WWE Intercontinental Champion title, one NXT Champion title, and is a two-time WWE (Raw) Tag Team Champion, as well as also being a recipient of a Slammy Award for "Superstar of The Year of 2020".

When will Drew McIntyre fight at Clash at the Castle?

Drew McIntyre will face off against Roman Reigns in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns currently holds the world championship belt, and has done so for around 700 days.

What is the full card for Clash at the Castle 2022?

The following fights will take place at the event:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus

Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgement Day

How to watch Clash at the Castle on TV?

The event can be viewed on BT Sport. On their website, they say: “If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 2 in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 431, while Sky customers can head to channel 414 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 528.”

Clash at the Castle will also be live streamed on the WWE Network .

The WWE Network costs £9.99 per month for subscribers, and can be cancelled at any time.

You can watch the event on the BT Sport app too, which is accessible via phone, tablet, PC, laptop and consoles.

How to watch a live stream of Clash at the Castle?

You can watch the live stream via bt.com/sport when the BT coverage gets underway.

You can watch on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com .

Will you be able to watch Clash at the Castle on demand?

For fans who can’t watch the show live you can catch up on the BT Sport app on mobile and BTSport.com .

BT’s interactive timeline will let you control your own viewing experience and skip to your preferred fight using the chapters feature.

You can also customise your homepage to avoid seeing spoilers the morning after the big fight.

BT has directions on how you can do this: To make the switch to a spoiler-free home page, open up the app and click ‘More’ in the bottom corner.

Under ‘Settings’ change the ‘Landing page’ option from ‘Home’ to ‘Spoiler-free replays’.