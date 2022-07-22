WWE Live will be returning to Glasgow this year.

The show promises to bring some of the biggest names in wrestling to Glasgow, and put on a huge show for Scottish fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is WWE Live in Glasgow?

WWE Live will be returning to Glasgow on and taking place at the OVO Hydro on Sunday 30 October.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 27 July at 9am BST.

Tickets will be available via bookingsdirect.com.

Will there be a presale?

There will be an official presale event that is scheduled to take place on Monday 25 July with the box office opening at 9am BST.

This presale event is exclusively for OVO customers.

Who will be in attendance?

Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Natalya, Sheamus and many more are scheduled to appear however this is subject to change.

Will there be VIP tickets available?

Yes, VIP packages will be available for fans.

The 360 Front Row WWE Superstar Experience will include:

Front row seats

Professionally taken photo op with WWE stars. Including, a chance to stand in front of the ring holding a championship belt.

An exclusive Q&A session with some of your favourite WWE Superstars hosted ringside before the show

A chance to walk down the Superstar entrance before the match just as if you were in the show yourself (ring access not permitted)

One authentic mini-title belt replica with the case pre-autographed by select Superstars*

An exclusive WWE branded digital wristwatch

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

Friendly host & event staff available on-site to ensure a smooth fan experience

Priority check-in, express lane into the venue for ease of entry, and an on-site customer service mobile phone number

The 360 WWE Superstar Experience will include:

An individual, professionally taken photo op with some of your favourite WWE Superstars. Get the chance to stand in front of the ring holding a championship title belt with the Superstars above you from behind the ropes.

An exclusive Q&A session with some of your favourite WWE Superstars hosted ringside before the show

A chance to walk down the Superstar entrance before the match just as if you were in the show yourself (ring access not permitted)

One authentic mini-title belt replica with the case pre-autographed by select Superstars*

An exclusive WWE branded digital wristwatch

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

Friendly host & event staff available on-site to ensure a smooth fan experience

Priority check-in, express lane into the venue for ease of entry, and an on-site customer service mobile phone number

The WWE Ringsider Package will include:

A chance to walk down the Superstar entrance before the match just like the WWE stars! (ring access not permitted)

An exclusive WWE branded digital wristwatch

One commemorative WWE branded 3D event poster

Friendly host & event staff available on-site to ensure a smooth fan experience

Priority check-in, express lane into the venue for ease of entry, and an on-site customer service mobile phone number

What is WWE?

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, or WWE, is an American professional wrestling promotion.

The company has also branched out into other fields such as film, American football, and other ventures such as licensing its intellectual property to companies to produce video games and action figures.

The promotion was founded in 1953 as the Capitol Wrestling Corporation. It has since grown into the largest wrestling promotion in the world with its roster divided up into two primary touring groups and two developmental groups.