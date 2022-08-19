The concert is ahead of the release of their ninth studio album, ‘Will Of The People’.

Multiple award-winning rock band Muse have announced a UK tour with a stop in Glasgow next summer.

The tour is ahead of the release of their ‘long-awaited’ ninth studio album ‘Will Of The People’, influenced by the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world.

Tracks such as ‘Kill Or Be Killed’, ‘Compliance’, ‘Won’t Stand Down’ and title track, ‘Will Of The People’ have seen a huge reaction from fans, making the album’s forthcoming release even more anticipated.

This year, the Grammy Award-winning Muse will headline the Andalucía Big Festival by Mad Cool and Xacobeo Festival in September and will play a selection of intimate international theatre shows in October before embarking on their major global tour in 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming concert in Glasgow.

When are Muse coming to Glasgow?

Muse are coming to Glasgow on June 23, 2023 and will be performing at Glasgow Bellahouston Park.

How can I get tickets to the Muse UK tour?

Tickets will be on sale via Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale starts from August 25, 2022 at 1pm and general ticket sale starts from August 26, 2022 at 9am.

Anyone who has pre ordered the album through the Artist’s Store will receive a unique code which allows early access to purchase tickets on August 25, 2022.

Where else are Muse performing in the UK?

May 27 - Plymouth Home Park

June 20 - Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium

June 25 - Milton Keynes The National Bowl

(These venues will feature special guests Royal Blood, who will not be performing at the Glasgow venue)