Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies to be shown in cinemas across Glasgow

By John Goldham
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 15:32 BST
Tickets to the Phantom of the Opera sequel in cinemas are on-sale now

This Autumn, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies, is to be shown in cinemas across Glasgow.

Most Popular

Prepare to be transported as the greatest love story of all time continues in this acclaimed 2012 production, starring Ben Lewis as The Phantom and Anna O’Byrne as Christine Daaé.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A decade has passed since The Phantom vanished from the Paris Opera House. Now, he haunts the dazzling fairgrounds of Coney Island, surrounded by the spectacles and strangeness of a new world—but still yearning for one thing: Christine. As fate draws her back into his orbit, a new tale of passion, obsession, and heartbreak unfolds.

Handoutplaceholder image
Handout

Described by The Telegraph as “one of the greatest of all Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals,” Love Never Dies is a rich, emotional journey featuring standout songs including ’Til I Hear You Sing, The Beauty Underneath, and the soaring title track Love Never Dies

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies (2012)

From Sunday, September 21

For screenings and tickets: phantomsequelincinemas.com

Related topics:Andrew Lloyd WebberTicketsGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice