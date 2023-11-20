These are all the Glaswegian actors, productions, and directors that won a BAFTA 2023

The winners of the BAFTA Scotland Awards 2023 have been announced this evening at a special ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central in Glasgow, hosted by presenter Edith Bowman.

The BAFTA Scotland Awards honour excellence and celebrate talent across Scotland’s screen industries.

15 competitive awards in total were presented across the evening as well as two BAFTA special awards.

The ceremony was streamed live on BAFTA YouTube channel and can be viewed in full there - a highlights programme was also broadcast on BBC Scotland at 22.00 Sunday (November 19) evening, and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

1 . Lewis Gribben - Actor Television Award (Somewhere Boy) Lewis Gribben with the award for Actor Television Award for 'Somewhere Boy' during the 2023 BAFTA Scotland Awards

2 . Lauren Lyle - Actress Television Award (Karen Pirie) Lauren Lyle accepts the Actress Television Award for 'Karen Pirie' at the 2023 BAFTA Scotland Awards

3 . Jono McLeod - Director Factual (My Old School) Jono McLeod (left) won the award for Director Factual at the BAFTA's Scotland 2023.