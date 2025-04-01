Glasgow named the best-dressed city in the UK, according to new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK has long been a trendsetter in the fashion world, giving birth to iconic styles like Punk, Mod, and country chic. Some of the most influential designers and brands, such as Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, and Stella McCartney, to name a few, hail from Britain, solidifying its reputation as a global fashion powerhouse. But have you wondered which UK cities are the best-dressed?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research team at Men’s Flair set out to discover just that by analysing three key factors: fashion-related Google searches, Instagram hashtag engagement, and the availability of charity shops.

These elements were combined into a total score, with each factor weighted accordingly. Google searches (40%) were examined for terms like “best clothing stores,” “vintage shops,” and “men’s fashion trends,” while Instagram engagement (40%) was based on city-specific fashion hashtags such as #LondonFashion and #StreetStyleManchester. Charity shop availability (20%) reflects a city's commitment to thrift shopping and sustainable fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgowis the ultimate fashion city in the UK, ranking in first place thanks to its strong online fashion presence. It ranks highest in Instagram engagement, with over 16,649 hashtags per 10K people, proving its residents love showing off their outfits. The city also scores well in fashion-related Google searches (6,866 per 10K) and has a solid charity shop culture, making stylish choices accessible to all.

Glasgow named the best-dressed city in the UK

Meanwhile, Croydon ranked second overall, thanks to ranking first in Google searches for fashion-related terms (13,635 per 10K people), showing residents are actively looking for style inspiration.

Newcastle ranked third thanks to a strong second-hand shopping culture, with 4.11 charity shops per 10K people, one of the highest among top-ranked cities.

Manchester, often viewed as a UK fashion hotspot, ranked fourth, whereas Bournmouth completed the top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford and Leeds ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Despite being home to London Fashion Week, world-class designers, and an endless list of high-end boutiques, London only ranked eighth. Edinburgh and Walsall rounded the top 10.

On the flip side, Bexley, Nottingham, Slough, Sutton, and Newport ranked at the bottom.

Top 10 list of the best-dressed cities in the UK:

Rank City Fashion-Related Google Searches per 10k people Fashion-related Instagram Hashtags per 10k people Charity Shops per 10k people Total Score 1 Glasgow 6,866 16,649.07 2.37 68.76 2 Croydon 13,635 82 2.94 52.20 3 Newcastle upon Tyne 10,412 131 4.11 47.70 4 Manchester 9,000 3,975 2.05 43.36 5 Bournemouth 5,383 91 4.58 34.36 6 Oxford 5,509 93 4.38 33.82 7 Leeds 7,039 840 2.64 32.46 8 London 5,692 6,829 0.26 32.07 9 Edinburgh 6,458 734 2.82 31.24 10 Walsall 4,046 40.55 4.71 30.69