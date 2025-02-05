With a lineup of new acts from Scotland and Ireland the event seeks to celebrate Celtic culture.

A recurring club night for ‘rebels, punks and poets’ showcasing live music from a roster of new Scottish and Irish artists is launching at McChuills on Friday 7 February. Vicar Street Social returns to the brick archway for the first edition of its latest chapter, working on a fresh theme and celebrating Celtic culture through a series of folk, punk, indie and hip-hop acts.

With support from both Irish multi-instrumentalist Belladonna bringing a charged, hypnotic soundscape, and Inverness-based Stinky Ocean Kelpie bringing bouncy dance beats, the Derry disco-punk duo Dirty Faces are set to headline the opening event. Describing their style as ‘rant-hop’, brutish bass lines and discotheque backing tracks are shaped around working class commentary - the result is “offensive to all five senses and probably others that haven’t been discovered yet” according to Phil Taggart of BBC Radio 1. The group is up and coming and even has a single featured on the BAFTA-nominated Kneecap film.

“It’s a night for meeting likeminded people with interests in Celtic music, punk ethos and bringing art back into the community during a time the government couldn’t give less of a toss”, said Daniel Harkins, founder of VSS.

The original event started in Falkirk back in 2021 hosting new indie bands from across the Central Belt. For many it was their first performance. It then moved west to McChuills in 2023 where the folk-punk group Brògeal held a monthly residency.

“We’re absolutely delighted to bring it back. This is an event that’s had a rip roaring success since its debut. Since moving through here we’ve been at the epicentre of Glasgow’s music scene. We’re now taking the event to the next level in promoting the best of Scottish and Irish culture.”

This next series of events will take place across the year, with each date inspired by one of four fire festivals marking the change of season in the ancient Celtic calendar. The Celtic, Gaelic and Irish seasonal calendar was traditionally based on the cyclical change of seasons. Volume one, titled ‘Imbolic’ celebrates the beginning of Spring.

“Glasgow, especially the East End, has long been a social hub of Celtic/Gaelic music and arts. In the wake of a Celtic Rock revival we’re striving to further emphasise the importance of Scottish and Irish culture as well as supporting new artists and independent grassroots music venues.”

Josh Ó Catháin, singer of Dirty Faces and curator of VSS said: “We’re living through the rebirth of a Celtic renaissance where Irish music, art and cinema is obviously becoming more revolutionary and appreciated. We’re aiming to capture the scene-blending-scenes under the unapologetic banner of Vicar Street Social, connecting it to our Celt brothers and sisters in Alba. My part of the VSS trio is to help bridge that gap by booking bands from back home who I’ve worked with in the past. Basically getting jobs for the lads.”

“Get down to this event to see the best new Scottish and Irish talent. If you don’t see them now then you’ll be sure to see them in the future and wish you’d been there first”, said Daniel.

Tickets can be purchased here.