Declan McKenna announces new Glasgow date on tour after sell-out O2 Academy gig
Declan McKenna has announced a new Glasgow date at the O2 Academy this year
Declan McKenna has announced the details of a UK headline tour for 2024 in support of his forthcoming album, What Happened To The Beach? - alongside a new date in Glasgow at the O2 Academy on March 28 after the initial gig (March 27) sold out. The new dates kick off on 23rd March at Cardiff University, concluding on 14th April at Bournemouth’s O2 Academy. The 17-date run also stops at London’s Alexandra Palace, Declan’s biggest headline show to date. The tour announcement follows news of Declan McKenna’s forthcoming third album, set for release on February 9 through Columbia Records, preceded by a new single, “Nothing Works”. The album was produced alongside Gianluca Buccellati in Los Angeles.
FULL HEADLINE TOUR
- 23rd March – Great Hall, Cardiff University SOLD OUT
- 24th March – UEA, Norwich SOLD OUT
- 25th March – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 27th March – O2 Academy, Glasgow SOLD OUT
- 28th March - O2 Academy, Glasgow *NEW DATE*
- 29th March – O2 Academy, Sheffield SOLD OUT
- 1st April – Ulster Hall, Belfast
- 2nd April – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin SOLD OUT
- 3rd April – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin *NEW DATE*
- 5th April – O2 Apollo, Manchester SOLD OUT
- 6th April - Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool *NEW DATE*
- 8th April – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- 9th April – Beacon, Bristol
- 10th April – The Halls, Wolverhampton
- 12th April – Alexandra Palace, London
- 13th April – Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 14th April – O2 Academy, Bournemouth