Declan McKenna announces new Glasgow date on tour after sell-out O2 Academy gig

Declan McKenna has announced the details of a UK headline tour for 2024 in support of his forthcoming album, What Happened To The Beach? - alongside a new date in Glasgow at the O2 Academy on March 28 after the initial gig (March 27) sold out. The new dates kick off on 23rd March at Cardiff University, concluding on 14th April at Bournemouth’s O2 Academy. The 17-date run also stops at London’s Alexandra Palace, Declan’s biggest headline show to date. The tour announcement follows news of Declan McKenna’s forthcoming third album, set for release on February 9 through Columbia Records, preceded by a new single, “Nothing Works”. The album was produced alongside Gianluca Buccellati in Los Angeles.