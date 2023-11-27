Marti Pellow to play intimate gig at rooftop bar in Glasgow next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next Wednesday, December 6, Greatest Hits Radio are bringing Scottish sensation Marti Pellow to Radisson’s RED Glasgow for a very special performance showcasing his greatest hits.

In this one-off performance in the RED Sky Bar – ahead of his OVO Hydro gig in March next year – the Wet Wet Wet singer will be showcasing his classic songs and entertaining an audience of just 200 lucky Greatest Hits Radio listeners that have won their way into the gig.

Marti said: "I cannot wait to perform to this very special audience - talk about starting the festive season in style! Looking forward to seeing everyone there very soon. Love to love Marti x"

Marti Pellow will play an intimate gig at the Radisson RED Sky Bar next week, Wednesday December 6.

Graham Chalmers, Radisson RED Glasgow’s Curator said: "We’re thrilled to welcome one of Scotland’s greatest ever voices to the RED Sky Bar.

"With our pals at Greatest Hits Radio and their sister stations we have staged some immense events as well as the packed programme of our own standalone shows which have seen us named Best Late Night Venue in Scotland two years in a row.

"This is a really cool addition to our packed festive programme and again shows we always work hard to lead the way in entertaining the people of Scotland.

"Thanks to Marti and the team at Greatest Hits Radio for another year of great tunes and shows – and look out for more coming your way."

For more information on Greatest Hits Radio presents Marti Pellow: Live in Glasgow and how to win tickets, listen to Ewen & Cat At Breakfast on Greatest Hits Radio across Scotland on DAB, online, via the Greatest Hit Radio App.