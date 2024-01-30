New all-day indie music festival coming to Glasgow City Centre this year
House Guest is a brand new city centre festival launched by DIY Glasgow promoters Crowded Flat and House Guest
A brand-new city centre music festival was announced last week - which is set to spotlight some of the best up and coming indie talent from Glasgow.
Put together by artist promotion and management labels Crowded Flat and Scottish Music Collective, the all-day festival will be set across four stages in three venues including: Nice N Sleazy (upstairs and downstairs), Garage Attic, and the Variety Bar.
Named House Guest, the new festival will feature headliners Tina Sandwich, Parliamo, and Majesty Palm. Around 30 acts (with more to be announced) will take to stages across Sauchiehall Street on April 6 from 3pm until late.
House Guest was initially masterminded by music photographer, George McFayden, out of an initial expression of hope for a collaboration between Crowded Flat and Scottish Music Collective. The two groups then came together to put on some of the best up and coming acts in Glasgow across three of the most prolific venues in the city centre.
Jack from Scottish Music Collective said:" The line-up is a 50-50 split between our guys and Crowded Flat's crowd - we've both been on the scene for a while but in different genres, it's a good mix."
George from Crowded Flat added: "I'm already thinking about next year, if all goes well we want to make it an annual thing, we want it to be bigger and better - right now we're testing the waters.
"It's great to see DIY coming out on top, and no insult to the bigger promoters, but this is a proper community thing. It's a proper stacked line-up, it's all within 5 minutes walking distance, it's a good day out, and above all it's cheap."
House Guest line-up 2024
- Cortnë
- Finn FM
- Her Picture
- Junk Pups
- Leisure Land
- Majesty Palm
- Martha May & The Mondays
- Milange
- The Noise Club
- Parliamo
- Pedalo
- Pinc Wafer
- Pizza Crunch
- The Runaway Models
- San Jose
- Sister Madds
- Static
- Straid
- The Zebecks
- Tina Sandwich
- Wine Moms
- Youth For Sale