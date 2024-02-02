Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow's SWG3 and TENEMENT TV have teamed up to create Houses, a brand new one-day festival of music discovery that will showcase Scotland’s best emerging talent, including JusHarry, K4CIE, Nicky Lipp, Psweatpants, Queen of Harps, Rory James, Voodoos, with more acts still to be announced.

Held on Saturday May 11, the unique all-day festival will transform the city’s most popular music and arts venue into an open house with five rooms across the complex to see acts perform. The new acts come from across a range of genres from artists gigging here in Glasgow - including up-and-coming indie musicians, rappers, alternative artists and DJs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning both indoor and outdoor stages, with genres changing from room to room, visitors stepping through the door at Houses will also enjoy food and drink from local vendors.

Houses is a new music discovery festival set both indoors and outdoors

TTV is Scotland’s biggest music platform, championing underground talent. TTV has been at the start of stories with some of the country’s biggest acts including Lewis Capaldi, Hozier, Sam Fender and Bastille to name a few. Curating events, festivals and new music playlists, TTV exists to grow and celebrate the Scottish music industry by music fans for music fans.

Houses @ SWG3 line-up 2024