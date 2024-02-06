14 prominent Glasgow landmarks that make you think 'I'm home' after a trip away

Glasgow is sure to leave a lasting impression on you, whether you are born in the city or visit as a tourist.
Billy Connolly perfectly captures the spirit of Glasgow when he said: "There's always been a string in my heart that I'm glad pulls me back to where I'm from."
So, no matter whether you have been away for a short break on holiday or have moved away from the city - these landmarks are sure to make you know that you are back home.
1. George Square
You know you are back in the heart of Glasgow when you stand or pass through George Square. It is the principal civic square of the city that has a rich history. If you step off the train at Queen Street, you are right on the square. Photo: Lewis McKenzie
2. The Barras
The Barras is a throwback in time to a Glasgow of old where you can always expect a warm welcome as you browse through the various stalls.
3. Hielanman's Umbrella
Hielanman's Umbrella is a welcome sight for any Glaswegian that may be one of the last sights you see before departing the city on a train at Glasgow Central station.
4. Duke of Wellington statue
The statue depicts Arthur Wellesley (1st Duke of Wellington) and can be found outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art. It is famous for being capped with a traffic cone in a move said to reflect the local Glaswegian humour. Photo: theasis via Canva Pro