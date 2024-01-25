Register
18 famous Glasgow celebrities Glaswegians would invite to a Burns Supper

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT

Today we celebrate Robert Burns, with people coming together to celebrate Scotland's Bard through food, drink and literature.

Although you might have already ordered your haggis in or bought tickets for an event, we asked our readers which Glaswegian celebrity they would invite along to a Burns Supper.

Take a look at our list of 18 famous faces that were amongst the most popular picks with our readers and let us know if there is anyone else you would like to have join you for a dram.

It's no surprise that plenty of our readers would invite the Big Yin himself around to a Burns Supper - you'd be expected to get plenty of laughs and great stories.

1. Billy Connolly

Photo: Tristan Fewings

If you are needing someone to get up and sing at your Burns Supper, look no further than the wonderfully talented Eddi Reader whose cover of Ae Fond Kiss is exceptional.

2. Eddi Reader

Photo: Christopher Bowen Photography

Our readers specified Robert Carlyle and not Francis Begbie for the invite along to a Burns Supper. We're sure if there is any trouble - Carlyle will be able to sort it.

3. Robert Carlyle

Photo: Submitted

Our audience have specified they would invite Boaby the Barman along to their Burns Supper.

4. Boaby the Barman

Photo: Contributed

