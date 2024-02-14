Shawlands Academy can be found in the Southside of Glasgow and is considered to be one of Scotland's most multicultural schools.
The school that we know today first opened its doors in 1894 in a nearby building on Pollokshaws Road which now houses Shawlands Primary School. They have several notable alumni which includes actors, comedians and famous musicians who have all been pupils at the southside secondary school at some point.
1. Ivor Cutler
Scottish poet and musician Ivor Cutler attended Shawlands Academy in the 1930s before being evacuated to Annan at the beginning of the Second World War. Photo: Evening Standard
2. Jack Milroy
Jack Milroy was half of the famous Scottish comedy duo Francie and Josie and was educated at the nearby Shawlands Academy after being born in Govanhill. Photo: Submitted
3. Brian Limond
Before comedy success as Limmy, Brian Limond was a pupil at Shawlands Academy before going on to study multimedia technology at Glasgow Caledonian University. Photo: Brian Limond
4. Alex Norton
The former Taggart star grew up on Moffat Street in the Gorbals before moving to Pollokshaws with him being educated at Shawlands Academy.