Guide to Govanhill: 15 of the best things to do in Govanhill - featuring restaurants, pubs, cafes, community groups and more
Govanhill is one of the great neighbourhoods of Glasgow, often overlooked, the Southside scheme has so much to offer that you just can't find anywhere else in Glasgow.
Without a doubt it's the most diverse place in the city and possibly in Scotland - with at least 88 languages represented by 18,000 people living within one square mile of each other. What this means for those living there? Incredible access to multi-cultural food, events, and communities - a real melting pot.
Around Victoria Road alone you can find the Glasgow office of Al Khair Foundation, an international Muslim NGO, the South East Integration Network, Glasgow Playscheme Association, South Seeds, the community newsroom of both local magazine Greater Govanhill and national investigative outlet The Ferret and the Sarwar Foundation, headed by the leader of Scottish Labour, Anas Sarwar.
Whether you’re a lifelong resident of Govanhill or a newcomer eager to immerse yourself in the local culture, these 20 experiences will put you on the right path to experiencing the very best of Govanhill.