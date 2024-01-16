Govanhill is one of the best neighbourhoods in Glasgow - here's 20 of the best places to get food and drink, as well as cafes, pubs, community groups, and more

Govanhill is one of the great neighbourhoods of Glasgow, often overlooked, the Southside scheme has so much to offer that you just can't find anywhere else in Glasgow.

Without a doubt it's the most diverse place in the city and possibly in Scotland - with at least 88 languages represented by 18,000 people living within one square mile of each other. What this means for those living there? Incredible access to multi-cultural food, events, and communities - a real melting pot.

Around Victoria Road alone you can find the Glasgow office of Al Khair Foundation, an international Muslim NGO, the South East Integration Network, Glasgow Playscheme Association, South Seeds, the community newsroom of both local magazine Greater Govanhill and national investigative outlet The Ferret and the Sarwar Foundation, headed by the leader of Scottish Labour, Anas Sarwar.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident of Govanhill or a newcomer eager to immerse yourself in the local culture, these 20 experiences will put you on the right path to experiencing the very best of Govanhill.

1 . Pick up a copy of Greater Govanhill What other scheme in Glasgow can boast their own magazine? The best way to know what's going on in Govanhill is by picking up the community magazine, Greater Govanhill - it dives into issues, news, culture, and more around the neighbourhood.

2 . Enjoy brunch at Café Strange Brew You don't have to be posh to enjoy brunch in Govanhill - Cafe Strange Brew offers some of the best cafe food you can find in the Southside. Just take a look at this Peach Melba pancakes with vanilla ice cream and tell us we're wrong.

3 . Grabbed a gelato (not an ice cream) at Genesi’s Artisan Gelato Forget your puny cones and 99’s - Genesi’s Artisan Gelato has got it going on. There’s something to be said about authentic Italian Gelato - it hits different on a sunny day in Queen’s Park - more than any cone from an ice cream van ever could.