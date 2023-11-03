Register
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Green Brigade hit back at Celtic ban with stinging statement
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished

8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during November

These are some of the best things to for free in Glasgow in November

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT

As the countdown to Christmas begins, there are plenty of events happening in Glasgow in preperation for the festive season that are absolutely free.

There is the option of spending some cash at some of these events while others remain free, meaning you won’t need to spend a penny.

From film screenings to carnivals, these are eight of the best things to do for free in Glasgow this November.

Get into the festive spirt at Winter Wonderland on Ashton Lane which will take place on Sunday November 26. There will be a ceremonial lights switch on at 5pm as well as choirs, market stalls and bars serving winter warmers.

1. Head along to Winter Wonderland on Ashton Lane

Get into the festive spirt at Winter Wonderland on Ashton Lane which will take place on Sunday November 26. There will be a ceremonial lights switch on at 5pm as well as choirs, market stalls and bars serving winter warmers.

Head to Glasgow Fort on bonfire night with admission being absolutely free. There will be live music, pop-up food stalls, a panto, live wrestling and an on-site funfair, as well as a fireworks display on throughout the day. 

2. Watch the fireworks at Glasgow Fort

Head to Glasgow Fort on bonfire night with admission being absolutely free. There will be live music, pop-up food stalls, a panto, live wrestling and an on-site funfair, as well as a fireworks display on throughout the day. 

Have a look round The Glasgow Gallery of Photography on High Street who are hosting a seasons themed exhibition throughout November.

3. Explore the Seasons International Photography Exhibition

Have a look round The Glasgow Gallery of Photography on High Street who are hosting a seasons themed exhibition throughout November.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Local Hero, Kelvin Hall will be screening the film with an introduction from Jonathan Melville, author of Local Hero: Making a Scottish Classic (2022). The event is free to attend but make sure to book a place.

4. Watch Local Hero at the Kelvin Hall

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Local Hero, Kelvin Hall will be screening the film with an introduction from Jonathan Melville, author of Local Hero: Making a Scottish Classic (2022). The event is free to attend but make sure to book a place. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow