8 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during November

These are some of the best things to for free in Glasgow in November

As the countdown to Christmas begins, there are plenty of events happening in Glasgow in preperation for the festive season that are absolutely free.

There is the option of spending some cash at some of these events while others remain free, meaning you won’t need to spend a penny.

From film screenings to carnivals, these are eight of the best things to do for free in Glasgow this November.

1 . Head along to Winter Wonderland on Ashton Lane Get into the festive spirt at Winter Wonderland on Ashton Lane which will take place on Sunday November 26. There will be a ceremonial lights switch on at 5pm as well as choirs, market stalls and bars serving winter warmers.

2 . Watch the fireworks at Glasgow Fort Head to Glasgow Fort on bonfire night with admission being absolutely free. There will be live music, pop-up food stalls, a panto, live wrestling and an on-site funfair, as well as a fireworks display on throughout the day.

3 . Explore the Seasons International Photography Exhibition Have a look round The Glasgow Gallery of Photography on High Street who are hosting a seasons themed exhibition throughout November.

4 . Watch Local Hero at the Kelvin Hall To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Local Hero, Kelvin Hall will be screening the film with an introduction from Jonathan Melville, author of Local Hero: Making a Scottish Classic (2022). The event is free to attend but make sure to book a place. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock