February mid term break: 8 of the best things to do in Glasgow with the kids during the February break

There are plenty of things to do with the kids during the February mid term break in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 9th Feb 2024, 14:50 GMT

As kids across Glasgow finish up school for a few days off in February, you might be stuck for some ideas of keeping them entertained during the mid term break.

Glasgow schools will be closed on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 February with there being an in-service day on Valentine's Day.

Some places are putting on special events and activities while some other recommendations in Glasgow are sure to keep everyone happy.

Here are 8 of the best things to do with the kids during the February break.

Join the Glasgow Life Museums Learning Team for a fun circus themed craft workshop for the February Holiday with drop-in being absolutely free.

1. Get creative at Kelvin Hall

Join the Glasgow Life Museums Learning Team for a fun circus themed craft workshop for the February Holiday with drop-in being absolutely free.

Why not head along to see the newly released Migration at The Grosvenor on Ashton Lane during the February break with the kids.

2. Catch a film at The Grosvenor

Why not head along to see the newly released Migration at The Grosvenor on Ashton Lane during the February break with the kids.

You'll definitely keep everybody happy by ordering some pizza at Civerinos.

3. Order pizza at Civerinos

You'll definitely keep everybody happy by ordering some pizza at Civerinos. Photo: sub

Five spectacular costumes from ITV's smash hit show The Masked Singer will be displayed at Silverburn, in a UK exclusive throughout the month in the centre's main atrium.

4. View The Masked Singer Exhibit at Silverburn

Five spectacular costumes from ITV’s smash hit show The Masked Singer will be displayed at Silverburn, in a UK exclusive throughout the month in the centre’s main atrium.

