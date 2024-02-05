Songs of Glasgow: 12 of the greatest love songs from Glasgow

February is the month of love and romance with the countdown on until Valentine's Day.

It is a little known fact that the forearm belonging to the patron saint of lovers, epileptics and beekeepers is kept in a chest at Blessed John Duns Scotus Catholic church in the Gorbals.

Plenty of bands and musicians have wrote their very own love songs over the years, with these being some of the best recorded by Glasgow bands and musicians.

1 . Darlin' - Frankie Miller Frankie Miller's cover version of "Darlin'" was released in 1978 and peaked at number 6 in the UK charts.

2 . Love Song - Simple Minds Before Simple Minds had huge commercial success, the band released "Love Song" as their seventh single in August 1981. The track became Simple Minds' first single to enter the UK Top 50.

3 . Love and Regret - Deacon Blue "Love and Regret" was released as the fourth single from Deacon Blue's second studio album When the World Knows Your Name.